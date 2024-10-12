Lee Carsley has ‘convinced’ those in the England set-up that he does not wish to be Gareth Southgate’s long-term successor, according to a report.

Carsley confused some with his comments after the Three Lions were beaten by Greece on Thursday, saying he would “hopefully” return to his role with the Under-21s after the November international break.

He was asked to explain his comments in another press conference this week, telling reporters: “Hopefully is a word and a phrase I use quite a bit. There’s obviously no guarantees in life, including tomorrow.

“It’s a job, the Under-21s, that I’m really proud of and massively invested in. But I know there’s no guarantees. But the plan is to give this job for three camps the best I can do along with the rest of the staff and hopefully we can be in a good position.

“I wanted to give this job my best shot for three camps. I didn’t want to have any regrets. I think it’s important that we do try something different at times and I think I’ll be a better coach for that, but I think we’ll be a bit more conventional tomorrow night.”

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Arsenal star Bukayo Saka ruled out of England’s match against Finland

👉 Klopp exits England running and Carsley collapse lets new favourite emerge to replace Southgate

👉 Premier League boss has ‘no desire’ for England job while Carsley reveals: ‘I’ll be going back’

The Football Association are looking for a new manager following Southgate’s decision to step down and the former Republic of Ireland boss is in the picture.

He harmed his hopes of replacing two-time European Championship finalist Southgate with the 2-1 Nations League defeat at Wembley, a month after two comfortable 2-0 victories against Ireland and Finland, respectively.

We say harmed assuming Carsley is keen on becoming permanent England manager.

Lee Carsley does not want the England job – Matt Law

According to Telegraph Sport journalist Matt Law, ‘Carsley does not want the England job full-time’.

Indeed, the 50-year-old has ‘convinced members of the national team set-up’ that he does want to return to managing the Young Lions after taking charge of his third England group next month.

It is ‘unclear’ if Carsley has communicated to the FA that he doesn’t want the job but

His lack of a ‘reaction’ to the Greece defeat has convinced people in the camp, while there were ‘major doubts over his desire to be considered’ for the role before Thursday’s Nations League clash.

Belief is ‘growing’ that the FA will be looking elsewhere for Southgate’s long-term successor, with former Chelsea head coaches Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and current Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe ‘among the leading external candidates’ and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola the ‘dream choice’.

The report claims that Carsley appears to be keen on continuing his journey with the U21s:

It is believed Carsley has not reacted to Thursday night’s defeat by Greece at Wembley and that major doubts over his desire to be considered for the full-time job set in before that game. But sources in and around the England set-up had already started to believe that Carsley did not want the job before those comments and the defeat by Greece that prompted criticism of his team selection and tactics. They claim that the feeling around Carsley towards the job had become more negative in the build-up to the Greece game and that there is a growing belief he wants to continue working on his craft at this stage of his coaching career. That will come as a major surprise to those who believed the FA had always been working towards promoting Carsley from his job as manager of England’s Under-21s.

👉 READ MORE: Premier League players who look finished at their club features Arsenal forward, Man Utd midfielder