Carsley anthem anger is ‘stupidity for consumption by the stupidocracy’

The confected front-page outrage about who does or doesn’t sing the dreadful dirge that is the national anthem is sadly typical of how a certain kind of stupid attitude is adopted in our media for purely financial reasons. It must be shameful for paid journalists to publicly soil themselves like this. They must loathe themselves.

The Mail says sack Carsley, of course. There’s money in being an idiot; not enough money to make those pathetic TV and YouTube channels profitable, but it makes a host of presenters and shameful journalists a living as they pretend to be shocked and disgusted. It is still the sort of headline that is shouted at us, even though very few people – except those who have a bulldog avatar in their bio – care at all.

In fact, I maintain that singing the anthem is actually an insult to your sense of national pride, with the Royal Family clumsily interpolating this patriotic sentiment to insist you pledge loyalty to the latest ruddy-faced inadequate. No other country does this, just our hapless serfs.

The implication is that the non-singer is not patriotic. But what does that even mean? Not being loyal to His Majesty is an entirely sensible choice, made by someone who is rational.

Such pro-monarchy attitudes hold us back and tie us into the belief that we should be bending the knee to someone who inherited £650m tax-free, gets £125m a year tax-free from the taxpayer and has an estate worth £22bn that’s never taxed, wallowing in unearned luxury while his subjects are often impoverished.

He’s fortunate he hasn’t got a lamp post with his name on it.

What have you done for us lately that didn’t involve subservience to a man who has servants and never fails to over-decorate himself with unearned military honours? Do you want a law changed or established? I’m sorry, but it’s got to be approved by the King. Yeah, take that democracy. You have to swallow so many indigestible and inconvenient truths to support it.

But getting rid of the squabbling, weak, anachronistic inadequates isn’t even on the agenda. People don’t care, except for those dopey loons on the Mall waving flags every time one of the dysfunctionals commits to one of their notoriously unsuccessful adventures into marriage or finally passes away. Rebellion against the concept is deflected by such idiocy as getting hysterical over the England manager not singing the anthem.

Who’s singing about their loyalty to the puce-faced jug-eared idiot? That’s the important issue. Be respectful while they rub your face in their excrement. They are effectively saying ‘I’m better and more worthwhile than you and deserve all this money, property and power’ and unless you stand against it, you are frankly agreeing. ‘By all means help yourself to our money, we don’t know what to do with it, Sir. Have a massive country house or three and a few castles and while you’re at it, would you like to own half the coastline up to 12 nautical miles out? And the rights to gold and silver found in Scotland, oh, and the rights to fish for salmon and trout?’

Grovel grovel grovel. It never stops. The greedy sods can’t get enough and never stop exploiting us. And still people bow and scrape. It’s pathetic. Would Sir like to kick me in the face some more? It would be an honour to bleed for you.’ We must look like fools for tolerating it. It’s so bad, some of them even want out (but are rather fond of the inherited ill-gotten gains, property and titles, so can’t quite face it).

No one ever asks them to justify our largesse towards them or holds them to account as they request ever more money. We don’t even get a thank you. No, send out the stupids and push the narrative about singing an anthem.

On a less vehemently anti-royalist mode, this sort of sulphurous ignorance and shallow blarting from newspapers has a poisonous effect on public discourse and is one of the reasons being England manager is so difficult.

It seems to me that stupidity rules. It applies to everything. Take a complex issue, simplify it with ignorance and try to get people angry enough to buy your pathetic paper or watch a screen.

Given how Britain has abused the island of Ireland and its people over centuries, Carsley has every right not to pledge fealty to his ancestral oppressors, even though that doesn’t seem to be behind it for him. Too nuanced and complex? Then just soil yourself by writing, ‘if you don’t sing, you can’t be England manager’. No thinking, no intelligence, no appreciation of either history or Carsley’s reasons. All just replaced with stupidity for consumption by the stupidocracy.

This is from the people who bring you unhinged headlines like ‘’It’s virtually illegal to be English and proud’, ‘Armageddon is upon us, and Britain will never be the same’, ‘I voted Reform to get my country back’ and ‘The UK is about to enter a nightmare darker than anyone realises’.

There’s an almost infinite supply of this sort of shamelessly hysterical, untrue vomiting from the Telegraph, Mail, Express and Sun and, despite endlessly falling circulation numbers, I don’t think they’re looking for insight of any kind; the idea is just to amplify existing beliefs for money. In other words it’s only for those that already agree. Knowingly and shamelessly talking rubbish for money is a valid career move; I should know because I’ve been doing it for 24 years.

But more seriously, it makes sensible thought or debate untenable. The nonsensical, shallow shouting occupies so much of the real estate. Before you know it, Talksport and LBC are wasting whole hours on it and one of their talking-for-money verbal incontinents has said something really stupid and ill-informed to stir people to respond to all these unthinking words.

Meanwhile, the reasonable people have to ignore it in order to preserve their sanity which, because not being angry-all-the-the-time-about-absolutely-everything is less newsworthy, makes the fog horns think their angry, uninformed words about this or any other matter represents the whole, when in reality they’re just a small spittle-flecked minority.

Carsley is on a hiding to nothing, the dogs of ignorance have already set on him, because there’s more money in discontent than ever before. That’s why they hated Southgate, who knew the game they played and neutralised them successfully for years. But the hatred and negativity won in the end and no amount of rational sensibility will stop it doing so again, and all while they insist your life is worth less than a specific peculiar family who enjoy grotesque undeserved privilege. Tw*ts.

