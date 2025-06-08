Victor Osimhen has rejected Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, despite a €75million (£63.2m) package being agreed with Napoli, according to reports.

Osimhen had been identified as a marquee target by Al Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup, with the Saudi Pro League side ready to go all out to sign the Nigerian international.

However, he has now officially rejected their offer and has no intention of moving to the Middle East, regardless of the money on the table.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli permanently last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Galatasaray are reportedly keen to keep him, though the financial demands may prove a stretch.

Meanwhile, Premier League sides including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all previously been linked, but none are thought to be actively pursuing a deal this summer.

The 26-year-old is now expected to remain in Europe, with interest emerging from a number of clubs across the continent. One unnamed ‘top Italian club’ is said to be especially keen.

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba broke the news on X, stating that Osimhen has shut the door on Al Hilal: ‘Victor Osimhen officially rejects Al Hilal 5th offer. He has decided to not move there no matter the money offered.

‘Case closed – main priority is to stay back in Europe with a top Italian club very interested and other European clubs. He’s going to take his time.’

This has been backed up by CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, who confirmed that Napoli had accepted a €75m offer from Al Hilal, with travel and medical tests already scheduled – only for Osimhen to pull the plug at the final stage.

‘Victor Osimhen has turned down Al Hilal,’ Jacobs posted on X.

‘Travel and medical were scheduled to complete the deal in time for the Club World Cup. And a €75m package [was] in place with Napoli.’

The lack of movement from Europe’s elite is surprising, given Osimhen’s record – he has 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli, plus an outstanding loan spell in Turkey under his belt.

Napoli tied him down to a new contract in December 2023, which runs until 2026 and includes a €130m release clause.

He will not leave Naples for that much, though, as the Serie A champions were prepared to sell Osimhen to Al Hilal for around half that amount.

At 26, Osimhen finds himself at a crossroads: wanted by clubs outside the traditional elite but still waiting for the right opportunity at the highest level.

What’s certain is that Saudi Arabia is no longer on the table.

