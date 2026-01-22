Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

There is an option to extend Casemiro’s deal until 2027, but the Brazilian legend confirmed on Thursday that he will depart as a free agent this summer.

Casemiro confirms Man Utd exit

Casemiro wrote on X:

“Knowing when stages come to an end. “Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. “Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. “Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. “Forever Red Devil.”

Casemiro’s Man Utd career

146 appearances, 21 goals, 13 assists

2 Champions League appearances

35 yellow cards, 2 red cards

2 trophies: 2022/23 Carabao Cup, 2023/24 FA Cup

Casemiro certainly won’t be remembered as a Manchester United legend, but he will be remembered fondly after looking amazing, then finished, then beyond finished, then competent, and finally good again.

Signed from Real Madrid for over £60million in August 2022, Casemiro penned a four-year contract, with the option of an additional year, worth more than £300,000 per week.

At the time, the Erik ten Hag signing was viewed as a solid one. Casemiro had established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles.

However, signing a 30-year-old for such a monumental fee, on such high wages, for a minimum of four years, was always a financial risk and not a particularly wise one.

Casemiro’s instant impact meant those concerns were quickly forgotten, until his form dropped off dramatically and United were reportedly desperate to offload both him and his monstrous salary.

His 2022/23 campaign was outstanding, helping the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League. But what followed in 2023/24 was an absolutely shocking season.

After a chastening display at Crystal Palace, Jamie Carragher delivered one of the all-time great soundbites:

“I always remember as a footballer, ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’. The football has left him at this top level he needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

It wasn’t a wild take. Yet Casemiro somehow bounced back the following season and became one of the few Manchester United success stories during Ruben Amorim’s reign as head coach.

The Real Madrid legend thrived in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system and has remained a key player since Michael Carrick took charge for the remainder of his United career.

With just over four months left at Old Trafford, Casemiro has no silverware left to play for but will hope to help guide the club back into the Champions League.

What’s next for Casemiro after Man Utd exit?

There are no concrete reports linking Casemiro with a specific summer move, but a switch to Saudi Arabia makes the most sense.

The 33-year-old has been relentlessly linked with Saudi Pro League clubs for more than two years, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly keen on reuniting with his former Real Madrid team-mate at Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League feels like the most realistic destination. And maybe, just maybe, Casemiro can finally help Ronaldo win a trophy at Al-Nassr.

