Manchester United star Casemiro, who Rio Ferinand claimed “looked like a drunk fighter on his last legs” against Liverpool, has revealed he endures sleepless nights thinking about the Red Devils’ trevails this season.

Casemiro joined United for £60m in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed an excellent debut season at Old Trafford, playing a key role to get them back into the Champions League, but has been heavily criticised for his performances this term.

“I can’t even sleep…”

He played at the base of midfield in United’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool, a game in which Erik ten Hag’s side had an incredibly soft centre, as they have done for much of a disappointing season which sees 11 points off Aston Villa in fifth, and are thus very unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

Casemiro told ESPN Brazil that he’s losing sleep over his side’s form and admits “there’s no point” thinking about European football.

Casemiro said: “It’s difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles.

“Being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can’t even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It’s reality. There’s no point in thinking about title or Champions Leagueplaces, we need to think about today’s games.

“We need to think about the day-to-day, we had the opportunity to score nine points in the last few games and we scored two. We were upset. We have to think game by game and focus on the next match, against Bournemouth.”

On the Reds’ performance against Liverpool, which saw them squander the lead for the third time in their last three matches, the Brazilian international continued: “The game was very fast-paced and well played. A classic. We were playing against one of the leaders of the competition and who is going through a good moment. We responded well.

“Both teams had opportunities. The game was good. At home we are strong, but we played against a great team. We have to think about the next match.”

“A drunk fighter on his last legs.”

Rio Ferdinand thought Casemiro stood out as the weak link against Liverpool, despite Gary Neville pinning a significant share of the blame on Kobbie Mainoo.

“There’s huge spaces on the pitch whenever United play at the moment,” Ferdinand added.

“I don’t care who you are – you look at Casemiro, he’s hugely experienced and won everything – but even he at times today looked open and exposed because the gaps between the midfielders is so big.

“I don’t think it matters who you are, it would be so difficult to look a good player in that midfield. We look like a drunk fighter on his last legs.”

