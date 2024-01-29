Man Utd star Ratcliffe wants out quashes transfer talk with ‘unique and magical’ admission

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro insists he is happy at Old Trafford and has no plans to leave in the winter transfer window.

Casemiro returned to the pitch in Sunday’s shaky FA Cup win over League Two Newport County.

He played 72 minutes in the 4-2 victory at Rodney Parade, his first outing since the Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United on November 1.

There have been tonnes of reports about the Brazilian’s future at Old Trafford with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr believed to be keen.

Casemiro has looked out of sorts this season having seemingly aged 20 years over the summer, so United fans are pretty open to the idea of selling him.

On top of that, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly not impressed with the Red Devils’ decision to sign an aging player for sure a high transfer fee, and extortionate wages.

United need to sell if they want to buy – or even loan – this month, but Casemiro has revealed he has no plans to move on.

“It’s all amazing,” he told MBC in Dubai. “Since the first day, I was made to feel very welcome by the club, the players and the fans. I received so much love – on and off the pitch.

“It was a unique and magical experience, and I needed such an experience. I am so happy in Manchester with everything the city and the club offer me.

“I am happy with that and with helping the club improve and get back to the path of achievements. So yeah, I’m happy to play for Manchester United.

“We have to go step by step and continue growing and achieving victories. Last year, we won a trophy [the Carabao Cup] and it’s really important to win trophies.

“I guess, at the beginning, you need a strong base and stability at the club, which is the most important thing, and, afterwards, you will move forward and think of bigger things. That’s why we have to be cautious and patient.”

