Man Utd: £60m Ten Hag signing ‘agrees to leave’ as ‘no obstacles’ stand in way of Ronaldo reunion

Casemiro has ‘agreed to leave’ Manchester United and could move to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils paid around £60million to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022 and the Brazilian midfielder had a wonderful first season at Old Trafford.

He played a pivotal part in Man Utd finishing third in the Premier League, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the final of the FA Cup.

As the wheels fell off under Erik ten Hag’s management, Casemiro was consistently being exposed in the middle of the park having appeared to age 20 years between the end of 2022/23 and beginning of 2023/24.

While Ten Hag’s tactics didn’t help the 32-year-old, it quickly became evident that he was past his best.

The summer signing of Manuel Ugarte and emergence of Kobbie Mainoo last term ensured that Casemiro went into 24/25 as a bench player, but he has started 10 of his side’s 19 Premier League matches.

With Ugarte and captain Bruno Fernandes suspended for Monday’s home clash against Newcastle United, Casemiro started in midfield with Christian Eriksen.

The pair were unsurprisingly overrun in the middle of the park by Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

Despite being used fairly often this season, Casemiro could be sold in January.

He is under contract until 2026 and as one of the club’s highest earners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly very eager to sell and wanted to offload him in the summer transfer window.

Ratcliffe might get his wish in the winter window with clubs in Saudi Arabia believed to be keen.

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro now open to Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

According to reports in Brazil, Casemiro has ‘agreed to leave Man Utd’ and ‘Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund is determined to move forward’ with the signing in January.

There has been reluctance to move to the Middle East but the experienced midfielder now ‘looks favorably on a transfer at the start of 2025’ and ‘there would then be no major obstacles for the exit to happen’.

While there are ‘no major obstacles’, it is said that Saudi Arabia’s richest clubs all have enough foreign players in their squads and might need to sell before they can buy.

Casemiro is ‘well regarded’ in the Saudi Pro League, though, ‘especially at Al Nassr, also due to his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Ronaldo played with the Brazilian at Real Madrid and in his second spell at Man Utd.

