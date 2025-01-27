Solskjaer ‘asks for signing’ of Man Utd flop as ‘poor performance’ slated in report

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – now at Besiktas in Turkey – has requested the signing of Casemiro, according to reports.

Casemiro was expected to leave Man Utd last summer amidst interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

A transfer never came to fruition and the Brazilian has been used sparingly this season.

The 32-year-old made 10 of his 14 Premier League appearances in 2024/25 under Erik ten Hag, starting three times since Ruben Amorim’s arrival.

👉 READ MORE: Six Man Utd stars who could join Solskjaer’s Besiktas after Rashford inevitably snubs ‘crazy’ transfer

Amorim also has not handed him minutes in recent Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures.

A January exit felt inevitable going into the window, but with days left, it would not be a surprise to see Casemiro stay until the end of the season.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Marcus Rashford to do the ‘unthinkable’ as Garnacho ‘worst Man Utd fears’ loom

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Alexis, Antony in bottom two, Solskjaer buy top

Saudi interest has gone quiet but there is reportedly an opportunity to move to Turkey, with ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer interested in signing Casemiro for Besiktas.

Solskjaer recently replaced former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the Super Lig club, finally taking on his first managerial role since being sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021.

According to reports in Spain, Solskjaer ‘is asking for the signing’ of Casemiro, who would replace Moatasem Al-Musrati in defensive midfield due to his ‘poor performance’.

Al-Musrati joined the club last January and has partnered former Tottenham player Gedson Fernandes in midfield, but Solskjaer has seen enough and wants to sign the five-time Champions League winner.

The report touches on reported interest from Besiktas in Marcus Rashford, but the player ‘is not thinking about going to play in Turkey’.

One of Solskjaer’s players, Semih Kilicsoy, has been linked with a move to Championship side Sunderland this month.

The 19-year-old attacker is reportedly worth around £20million and is also attracting interest from Dutch giants Ajax.

Solskjaer recently quashed talk of an exit, saying: “Semih is a top-level centre forward. Ciro [Immobile] was injured before Christmas, so we have to be careful.”

👉 READ NOW: Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Tottenham need a change…