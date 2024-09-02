Casemiro produced a shocking performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to rivals Liverpool on Sunday, but his wife has retaliated against his critics.

The Brazilian midfielder was at fault for two of the goals at Old Trafford as he was dispossessed in his half before Luis Diaz scored a quickfire brace.

Casemiro impressed the red side of Manchester in his first season but has struggled ever since.

The 32-year-old was heavily linked to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer due to a lack of fitness and performance for the Red Devils.

The move to Saudi would have cleared out his huge wage bill but Casemiro looks set to remain at Old Trafford with the Saudi transfer window closing on Monday.

As a result of the criticism, Casemiro’s wife, Anna Mariana Casemiro, fired back with an Instagram story showing all of her husband’s trophies from his time at Real Madrid.

Following this, Anna posted an Instagram post, “Always strong @casemiro. The biggest”.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag also defended one of his star midfielders as he insisted that the Brazilian did not leave the ground after being substituted at half time.

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED 0-3 LIVERPOOL

👉 ‘Tory MP’ Ten Hag slammed with Tuchel, Southgate in frame as ‘new Martinez’ thrives for Liverpool

👉 Old Trafford was ‘almost embarrassingly silent’ but Sky insist on selling Man Utd v Liverpool as must-watch

👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob

“I met him after the game in the dressing room, so he didn’t leave the stadium at half-time,” Ten Hag said. “Why I subbed him was because we are 2-0 down against an opponent as Liverpool, with their qualities, they are very good.

“We had to take risks because we want to bounce back, then you need players in midfield to cover ground, therefore we put Toby Collyer on the pitch.

“I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility. I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”

Casemiro is a serial winner as he has won the La Liga three times and the Champions League five times playing with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Manchester United completed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG who will look to replace Casemiro in the first-team squad.

The Red Devils have had a tough start to the 24/25 Premier League campaign, winning only one from three games and sitting in 14th place.

They will look to improve their form against a struggling Southampton, who haven’t won any of their opening three Premier League games.