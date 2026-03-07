Jermain Defoe has commented on Tottenham Hotspur’s fight to avoid relegation, with West Ham and Nottingham Forest holding one advantage.

Tottenham‘s relegation fears increased in midweek as Igor Tudor’s side are now only a single point clear of the bottom three.

Under Tudor, Spurs have lost their last three Premier League games and have looked pretty hopeless against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

West Ham and Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have shown more signs of life in recent matches, with each side picking up points against Fulham and Manchester City in recent days.

Now, Defoe has admitted that it will be “tough” for Spurs to avoid relegation as most of their players are yet to “experience” a scrap at the bottom of the Premier League.

“It would be catastrophic, to be fair, if the club got relegated,” Defoe told The Sun.

“A massive club like Tottenham – you look at the infrastructure and everything that comes about.

“I have been in both situations. Of course, the pressure of trying to win the league or finish in the top four is a lot of pressure.

“But I do feel like it is maybe a different type of pressure [at the bottom] when you have maybe not experienced something like this before. It is going to be tough.”

However, Defoe has explained why he thinks Spurs’ players “have got” the hunger for the relegation fight.

“The players have got that,” Defoe added when asked whether Tottenham’s players have the hunger for the relegation fight.

“If they didn’t have that, they wouldn’t have achieved what they have in terms of being young kids and growing up to play at this level.

“You need a little bit of fight about you – and if you haven’t got it, you are going to have to find it because it is going to be difficult.

“The reality is you are in a relegation fight. If you don’t win football matches, and teams in and around you start winning, then you are in trouble.”

When comparing Tottenham’s form in the Premier League and Champions League, Defoe added: “It is like one extreme to another.”

“The Champions League is obviously so big for the football club. But at the same time, I would love to stand here and say Tottenham are not in a relegation fight – but they are.

“The club has not experienced this before. These players have probably never experienced this before. There are some top players there.

“All the injuries they have had this season…it’s key to get some of those back from now to the end of the season. Hopefully, they can help this team win games.

“But it is going to be difficult. When I look at the West Ham performances, they have improved so much under Nuno. They have got a little bit of fight, a little bit of spirit and momentum. Leeds are the same, Forest are the same.”