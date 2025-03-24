Celebrating Craig Bellamy & the most brutally honest post-match interview ever
The post-match interview is one of football’s more flawed traditions.
As the demands of television have encroached upon what began as a weekend leisure activity, microphones are thrust under the noses of players and managers while the emotions of the recently finished match are running higher than a Worcestershire floodplain.
Expecting glowing insight, reasoned takes and magnanimity is a fool’s errand. Although, in an age where emotion is packaged into bitesize clips and used to gather clicks from the braying hyenas of the internet, perhaps that was never meant to be the intention.