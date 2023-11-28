Celebrating Craig Bellamy & the most brutally honest post-match interview of all-time

The post-match interview is one of football’s more flawed traditions.

As the demands of television have encroached upon what began as a weekend leisure activity, microphones are thrust under the noses of players and managers while the emotions of the recently finished match are running higher than a Worcestershire floodplain.

Expecting glowing insight, reasoned takes and magnanimity is a fool’s errand. Although, in an age where emotion is packaged into bitesize clips and used to gather clicks from the braying hyenas of the internet, perhaps that was never meant to be the intention.

For the full article, please click here.