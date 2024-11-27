Celebrating Neil Warnock & his most infamous dressing room meltdown

“The public perception of Neil Warnock is definitely different to the reality of what the guy is.”

So says Shaun Derry, who played under Warnock at Crystal Palace and QPR and must know a thing or two about what makes the infamously irate manager tick.

The theme of split personalities crops up time and again when former players discuss their time with him. Away from football, Colin Neil is portrayed as a laid-back guy, enjoying the company of his family down in Cornwall.

For the full article, please click here.