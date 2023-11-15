Celebrating Rustu Recber, a mad sweeper-keeper & the most goth player of his generation

Elite-level footballers are rich, ripped and revered beyond our comprehension, but it’s rare to see a stylish one.

Most players, having dedicated their adolescence to one sporting profession as required to make it to the top, pay lip service to the tides of fashion and become unofficial ambassadors for ASOS or boohooMAN.

Some, like Michael Owen, become literal poster boys for Peacock upon retirement. Watching Owen model jumpers you’d wear to a carvery and bomber jackets for the Boxing Day hunt was to realise that not everybody can be David Beckham.

For the full article, please click here.