CEO denies Liverpool clause in top coach’s contract but hints at verbal ‘agreement’ being in place

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has quashed claims that Xabi Alonso has a clause in his contract that could see him become Liverpool or Real Madrid manager.

Alonso is doing a fantastic job at the BayArena having joined the club in October 2022.

He was linked with Tottenham over the summer after guiding Leverkusen to the Europa League semi-finals and a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga.

When the Spaniard took over last year, Leverkusen were second-bottom in the league and had been knocked out of the DfB Pokal at the first hurdle by third-tier side SV Elversberg.

Fast forward to the present and Alonso’s side are top of the Bundesliga with ten wins and one draw from 11 matches and are also top of their Europa League group, winning all four of their matches, scoring 12 goals and only conceding twice.

Alonso might have signed a new contract until 2026 in the summer but there is still a lot of talk about his long-term future.

And there are plenty of rumours that the former Real Sociedad B boss has a clause in that contract that would let him leave for Liverpool or Real Madrid.

The 41-year-old enjoyed successful spells with both clubs during his playing days and is thought of very fondly at Anfield.

Ben Jacobs spoke to the German club’s CEO, Carro, who insists the reported clause does not exist.

“No, but you don’t need a clause,” he said. “We have a very, very good relationship with Xabi and he knows we are a serious club.

“And at the end of the day, we’re not going to force someone to stay if he doesn’t want to stay. We want him to feel so happy and so good with us that he really only wants to stay and this is our objective…

“There is nothing on paper [allowing Xabi to leave for a former club]. But sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well.

“We know if he needs to do a move in the future we will be able to talk with each other. And I hope we will not need to do this because he will stay and be happy at Leverkusen.”

Clause or no clause, Alonso’s new Bayer contract expires at the same time as Klopp’s in Liverpool. It could be fate.

