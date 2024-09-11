Liverpool’s wait for their first signing in the summer transfer window could have come far sooner had Championship club Sunderland been more receptive to a loan deal to bolster their attacking options.

Cesar Huerta, who plays for UNAM Pumas, a Mexican first division side, revealed that everything was set for him to move to England in the summer, before talks broke down.

Huerta told AS: “I had my suitcase ready, and I dropped it.”

Reports claimed that Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris had vetoed against bringing the Mexican to the Stadium of Light, forcing the move to collapse.

Huerta has played 68 times for UNAM, having found the back of the net on 15 occasions and feels he will get his big move if he continues his form.

He said: “I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get that opportunity. It’s a train that only happens once and I’m focused on Pumas.

“I come to the national team, and I try to do my best to help my team. I know the rest will come soon.”

At 23, you could have expected Huerta to be a first-team signing, though its hard to imagine the winger being able to put up any serious competition against some of the leagues best wingers in Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

It’s unknown whether or not Arne Slot really wanted to bring in Huerta, but it would not be a surprise to anyone if Liverpool did try to sign him, with the Mexican able to operate anywhere across the front three, a trait common in Salah, Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota as well as summer signing Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa was signed for a fee of around £11m from Juventus where he shone pre injury, but Anfield has been a happy hunting ground for former Serie A wingers trying to find their feet. Just ask Salah.

Liverpool’s only other signing in Slot’s opening window was Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvilli, though the 23-year-old has remained at Valencia on loan for the current season.

It’s unsure what the long-term plan for Mamardashvili is at Anfield, with No.1 Alisson Becker’s current deal running until 2027.

Talks of a move to Saudi Arabia have cropped up for the Brazil international, though he revealed in August that he is “really happy” at Liverpool.

At the time, Alisson also revealed that he was aware of the clubs interest in Mamardashvili.

He said: “I knew about it before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.

“They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, I will stay.”