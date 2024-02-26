Champions elect? 10 outrageous stats that show how dominant Arsenal have been in 2024

Arsenal have well and truly shut up their doubters with a series of exceptional performances that will have Liverpool and Manchester City anxiously looking over their shoulders in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side came under heavy scrutiny at the end of 2023, losing back-to-back games against West Ham and Fulham before exiting the FA Cup at home to Liverpool in their first outing of 2024.

But since returning from their winter break, Arsenal have returned with a renewed confidence.

Read the article at Planet Football.