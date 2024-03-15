Champions League draw: Arsenal vs Kane, Man City vs Real Madrid set as all-Prem semi-final looms

Arsenal and Manchester City have learned their next Champions League opponents before they could face each other in the semi-finals.

The Gunners edged out Porto on penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Man City beat FC Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate to advance.

Harry Kane returns to the Emirates…

In the next round, Arsenal have been drawn to face Bayern Munich so they will come up against former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame a first-leg deficit to beat Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Man City meanwhile will come up against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after the Premier League rivals faced Carlo Ancleotti’s team in the semi-final of last year’s competition.

Looking further ahead, there will not be an all-English final at Wembley as if they win their respective ties, Arsenal and City will meet in the semi-finals.

The remaining quarter-final ties will be Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona.

