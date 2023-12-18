Champions League draw: Man City, Arsenal last-16 opponents revealed as Napoli face Barcelona

Holders Manchester City will face FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw took place on Monday.

Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, will take on Portuguese side Porto in the first knockout round.

The ties, the first legs of which will take place in February 2024, were confirmed after the draw at the Swiss headquarters of organiser UEFA in Nyon on Monday.

Champions League last-16 draw in full…

Porto vs. Arsenal

Napoli vs. Barcelona

PSG vs. Real Sociedad

Inter vs. Atlético

PSV vs. Dortmund

Lazio vs. Bayern

Copenhagen vs. Man City

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

More to follow…