Big Midweek: Must-win for Man Utd, Arsenal’s goalkeepers, Newcastle, worst-ever Ajax at Brighton

Manchester United’s Champions League prospects could be in serious peril this week, while Mikel Arteta has been backed into a corner by his keepers. Also: here come Ajax, and they’re sh*te.

Game to watch – Manchester United v FC Copenhagen

It’s only matchday three in the Champions League but already Manchester United are in must-win territory.

Defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray have left the Red Devils bottom of Group A and in dire need of a victory over the side placed one point ahead of them. Consecutive 2-1 wins in the Premier League have eased the pressure somewhat on Erik ten Hag, but neither he nor anyone else has been fooled into believing that United have clicked into gear in time for a huge week that culminates in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

The United boss cannot begin to fret over City’s visit until Copenhagen have been dealt with, which will be no easy task. The Danes are unbeaten on the road this season, scoring in all 10 trips. They won’t be the group whipping boys many assumed them to be. That ignominy could fall upon United if they suffer a third consecutive defeat in Europe.

Ten Hag hoped the dramatic, added-time turnaround against Brentford might serve as a turning point in United’s form and fortunes, but the performance against Sheffield United suggests not. The Red Devils won, but that’s the only positive the boss could have taken from Bramall Lane, other than a fine display from Harry Maguire, and the fact his new keeper didn’t chuck another one in.

On an emotionally-charged night when United pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s side will be expected to assert themselves on their opponents in a way they have so rarely – if at all – this season. United fans have been forced to sustain themselves on moments, flashes of inspiration amid too much dross. If Brentford wasn’t the turning point, this has to be.

Player to watch – Arsenal’s goalkeeper

We don’t know yet who will get the nod to guard Mikel Arteta’s goal on Tuesday night when Arsenal go to Sevilla. If it isn’t Aaron Ramsdale, it probably never will be.

Arteta has created a situation whereby whichever keeper he picks, Ramsdale or David Raya, either will be under far greater scrutiny and pressure as supposed dual No.1s. The Arsenal boss insisted that was the situation when he brought Raya to the club before waiting just the right amount of time to ease Ramsdale to the bench.

Had Raya come in and offered safe pair of hands and – arguably more importantly to Arteta – a silky set of feet, then the Gunners boss wouldn’t have a problem. However, Raya hasn’t and Arteta has. The Spaniard’s positioning for Mykhaylo Mudryk’s shanked cross on Saturday was so woeful, it cannot be excused by Arteta’s drive for an aggressive, front-foot keeper.

From Raya’s perspective, he needs to feel the confidence of his new-ish manager, while Ramsdale will be expecting his turn to come back around. If Arteta sticks with Raya, then the loanee has to park the jitters and Ramsdale might as well pack his bags.

Team to watch – Newcastle

Arguably, the highlight of the first two matchdays in the Champions League was Newcastle’s pummelling of PSG. The anticipation before their first home game back at the European top table was almost impossible to live up to. Yet Newcastle and their fans managed it by blowing away Kylian Mbappe and friends in devastating fashion.

Now they must go again for the visit of Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. But if there is one side you would bank on in that regard right now, it’s Newcastle.

Even their biggest blow of the season turned into an opportunity to showcase the togetherness and collective force around St James’ Park. Eddie Howe looks likely to lose his star summer signing for a significant and as yet undefined period as he awaits his fate over illegal betting. It was a shock to Newcastle, who immediately faced legitimate questions over their level of exposure. But, on Saturday, when Sandro Tonali faced the music perhaps for the last time, the Toon Army were singing his name and showering him in adoration after Howe threw the arms of the club around the Italy midfielder.

As preparation for Dortmund goes, Saturday was perfect. Newcastle blew Palace away quick enough for Howe to get four of his most important players off and in an ice bath all the while allowing Tonali to feel the love. The fans are intent on doing their bit again, with Dortmund’s set to encounter the black and white version of their Yellow Wall. The players don’t look like dropping their standards anytime soon either.

Manager to watch – Hedwiges Maduro

We don’t need much of an excuse to watch Brighton these days, especially on their first foray into Europe, around which the novelty very much remains on the south coast after a defeat and a draw in their first two Europa League games. But for many, Ajax will be the big story on Thursday night.

The Amsterdammers are having a shocker of a season – their worst ever. They lay second-bottom of the Eredivisie after a last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Utrecht, who kicked off on Sunday below their illustrious rivals. That was their fourth consecutive defeat, leaving Ajax in their lowest ever position in the Dutch table.

The fans are not happy. Actually, they are f***ing fuming. After Der Klassiker was suspended and forced to finish a few days later behind closed doors, again their match in Utrecht had to be stopped twice, either side of the home side’s late winner. Ajax supporters have called on coach Maurice Steijn to go; on Monday evening they finally got their wish.

‘Steijn, time to say goodbye!” wrote the F-Side Ultras that morning. “We’d rather go to Brighton without a coach than you. You’ve had enough time. Seventeenth place is unworthy of Ajax.”

The last one is a valid point but Wesley Sneijder suggests the coach doesn’t matter: “The players just aren’t good enough.”

Best of luck, then, to Steijn’s assistant. Hedwiges Maduro has been placed in caretaker charge, the 38-year-old having never managed at senior level.

Christ knows what Ajax will look like when they turn up on Thursday, but the novelty of another huge European giant going to the AmEx envious of Brighton’s success should not be lost on the locals.

8 – Ajax have failed to win their last eight games in all competitions (D3 L5), their longest run since the introduction of professional football in the Netherlands (1954). Rollercoaster. pic.twitter.com/eiAAZDka0K — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 22, 2023

EFL game to watch – Plymouth v Sheffield Wednesday

Argyle and the Owls are both struggling at the foot of the table upon their return to the second tier – Wednesday considerably more so than their hosts in midweek.

The Owls are still looking for their first win, which a change of manager couldn’t prompt at the weekend. New boss Danny Rohl made sweeping changes for his first game at the helm but eight new faces went down to a late defeat against Watford.

Rooted at the foot of the table, Wednesday would kill for Argyle’s position, one place above the drop zone, four points clear of danger. If the Owls fall to another defeat, they will be at least 10 points adrift of safety and in serious peril before the clocks go back.