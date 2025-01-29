All 18 Champions League group stage matches will be shown on TNT at the same time in the biggest night of European football in the channel’s history.

It is the first time all 36 qualified teams will be shown on TV at the same time as TNT prepares for the final group stage games; European heavyweights Manchester City and PSG risk losing out on the knockout stage.

Fans of Liverpool will be hoping to secure an eighth win out of eight, while Aston Villa take on Celtic in the Battle of Britain.

Viewers can watch every minute of every game on TNT Sports. You can get TNT Sports as an add on to your Amazon Prime subscription, or by buying a TNT Sports pass for £32.99. The pass will also allow you to watch the first knockout rounds in February.

The matches will be shown across four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), plus six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD.

The final round will be the last chance to see Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Girona, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha, Sturm Graz, and Young Boys because they are already eliminated. But there will be plenty of intrigue as clubs chase the top eight slots.

Those who miss out and finish between 9th and 24th will have to take part in a playoff round. The eight winners of those games will get a place in the round of 16.

The play-off ties will be played over two legs on February 11-12 and February 18-19.

All of the final group game matches will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday evening.

Full list of Matchday 8 fixtures

Wednesday, January 29 – all 20:00 UK time

Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan

Inter v Monaco

Barcelona v Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague

Sturm Graz v RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

Lille v Feyenoord

Young Boys v Crvenz Zvezda

Aston Villa v Celtic

Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava

Sporting v Bologna

Borussia Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV v Liverpool

Stuttgart v Paris Saint-Germain

Girona v Arsenal

Brest v Real Madrid

Juventus v Benfica

Man City v Club Brugge