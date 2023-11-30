Champions League permutations: How Newcastle & Man Utd can qualify for the knockouts or Europa League…

Newcastle and Manchester United are relying on results going their way in the final Champions League group stage matches if they are to qualify for the knockout stage.

Eddie Howe’s side were just moments away from claiming a historic victory away at PSG which would have left their destiny in their own hands. However, VAR and Kylian Mbappe had other ideas.

PSG’s late equaliser now means that Newcastle sit third in Group F and trail PSG with by two points with just one game to go. If Newcastle want to stand any chance of qualifying, they will need to beat Milan in their final group stage game.

Read the article at Planet Football.