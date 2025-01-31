Champions League play-off draw: Man City get Real Madrid as Celtic face Bayern Munich

Man City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League play-off round in a mouth-watering clash, while Celtic have drawn Bayern Munich.

The Citizens secured their progression into the play-off phase as one of 16 sides finishing between ninth and 24th in the new Champions League group stage table.

A 3-1 win over Club Brugge made sure Pep Guardiola’s side made the play-off round in midweek with Man City finishing a lowly 22nd in the standings.

Their reward is a match against defending Champions League winners Real Madrid, who have won the competition 15 times to the Citizens’ one.

Elsewhere, Scottish champions Celtic will face one of the tougher opponents in the play-off draw with Brendan Rodgers’ side pulling German giants Bayern Munich out of the hat.

Draw in full:

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica vs AS Monaco

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon vs Borussia Dortmund

Celtic v Bayern Munich

Club Brugge v Atalanta

Man City boss Pep Guardiola hinted at a problem with the new Champions League format after the Citizens secured their place in the play-off phase.

Guardiola said: “I like, as a spectator, how many things, nobody’s sure, important teams can be out, and it’s nice. The problem is we play more games in September, October, November… in the future important teams will maybe live what we live this season. We were 45 minutes from being out… nothing is for granted.

“Sometimes you are winning 2-0 or 3-0 and you are scared to lose what you are winning, and when you are 1-0 down, you’re out of the Champions League with nothing to do… in the right moment we find the goals. It’s been a really really tough group, new format stage, really really hard because the game against Inter Milan we play really good, and especially Feyenoord.

“But we did it, we are there, in two weeks we will be better than we are right now because new players come back, new signings. Against these two giants, one of them we’re going to play, and we’ll see what happens, how we arrive.”