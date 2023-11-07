Big Midweek: Dortmund v Newcastle, Man Utd, Saka and Arsenal, Brendan’s Bhoys

Newcastle, Manchester United and Celtic need positive results for their Champions League prospects while Bukayo Saka is seeking to arrest a rare slump in productivity…

Game to watch: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle

Newcastle are finding out how tough it is at the top. Barely 72 hours after edging a slog of a fight against Arsenal, they go to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League looking for revenge.

Dortmund’s 1-0 win at St James’ Park a fortnight ago is a blight on Newcastle’s recent record. The Magpies expected it to be difficult to juggle the increased demands on their squad but Eddie Howe’s side are generally finding a way to win.

At some cost, though. Howe isn’t quite down to the bare bones but the manager will have spent his Sunday counting bodies before flying to Germany on Monday. It’s the consequence of what Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck described, in a complimentary sense, as a ‘disgusting’ level of intensity from the Magpies.

Might Howe urge his side to sit back a little more in Dortmund? We’re likely to see a more considered approach from Newcastle, more akin to the draw in Milan on matchday one than the in-your-face chaos demanded by the Toon Army in their first two home games back in Europe.

This is more of a must-not-lose clash than a must-win, with Group F tight after the turnaround. Defeat in Germany could leave Newcastle bottom of the table or perhaps three points off their hosts, and at least another three behind PSG if they avoid defeat in Milan.

After such a positive start to their Champions League campaign, the Magpies need to refocus quickly on ensuring that fine work doesn’t go to waste quite so soon.

Team to watch: Manchester United

Was Saturday’s added-time win at Fulham the turning point Erik ten Hag needs? The come-from-behind victory over Nottingham Forest wasn’t; nor was the stunning fightback against Brentford; or the dramatic triumph over Copenhagen, so it doesn’t seem likely this latest potential trigger will spark the long-term improvement Manchester United fans are craving.

This week isn’t about the long term anyway. United just need three points in Copenhagen to bolster their Champions League prospects which, a fortnight ago, looked in peril.

Two wins from back-to-back meetings with the Danes were viewed as compulsory if the Red Devils were to avoid going out at the group stage, and the first was achieved – just – at Old Trafford a fortnight ago. Still, a repeat of that performance seems unlikely to generate maximum reward at the Parken on Tuesday night.

This United have so often wilted in hostile atmospheres but they will have to muster some backbone if they are to turn the screw on their hosts and Galatasaray. At least in the cosy surroundings of Fulham they showed some spirit, if not much else, while giving the manager some breathing space.

A win on Tuesday and another against Luton at home on Saturday could change the mood around Old Trafford going into the international break. No one, least of all Ten Hag, is daft enough to believe that all would be well with three wins from three this week, but the immediate outlook would certainly look rosier.

To achieve that, Ten Hag needs his Danes to feel at home in Copenhagen. Christian Eriksen struggled to pull strings as a lone pivot at Fulham as Scott McTominay bombed forward, while Rasmus Hojlund needs some inspiration to break his barren run. No one doubts the striker’s contribution and effort, but Ten Hag needs the goals to come soon.

Manager to watch: Brendan Rodgers

Diego Simeone was impressed by Celtic when they met a fortnight ago. “The opponent plays a real high press and they didn’t really allow us time to think,” said the Atletico boss, who knows intensity when he sees it. “I think they will play exactly the same way. They played just like that against Feyenoord, Lazio and us.”

That’s up to Rodgers, but it hasn’t produced the goods yet for Celtic. They go into matchday four bottom of their group and in need of a win to keep alive their hopes of at least remaining in European competition beyond next month. Defeat in Madrid could leave the Bhoys five points off third.

It doesn’t bode well that Celtic are winless in their last 13 in the Champions League. Nor is there any optimism to be found in Atletico’s home record. They have won all six on their own patch this term. In Spain, Celtic have lost their last nine.

Celtic perhaps missed their opportunity a fortnight ago when Atletico struggled initially to live with their pace. Twice the Hoops led; twice they were pegged back. That following a late home defeat to Lazio leaves Rodgers with a quandary.

Atletico won’t be taken by surprise this time, certainly not at home where they will fight fire with fire. Can Celtic go toe-to-toe with Simeone’s side for 90 minutes, or will Rodgers take a more pragmatic approach?

Player to watch: Bukayo Saka

Once Mikel Arteta has put his head back on after it fell off in Newcastle on Saturday night, the Gunners boss will have to address some issues in the defeat that are within his control.

Arsenal fought valiantly and controlled large parts of the game at St James’ Park, but Newcastle found a way to nullify their visitors. And they are not the first among Arsenal’s opponents to restrict their creativity.

Martin Odegaard’s absence hardly helps, but that only increases the expectation upon Saka. But, in recent matches, Arsenal’s talisman has struggled to have the impact Arteta relies upon.

Saka has gone five games without a goal or assist since returning from injury. Those two factors may not be a coincidence but increasingly, Saka has cut an isolated figure on the right touchline.

If Arteta has given Saka freedom to roam, he’s not using it. Arsenal’s attack has become prescriptive, which helps to make a for a solid base, but pinning their most dangerous attacker to the touchline makes them easier to stop, especially with Kai Havertz struggling to make an impact and doubts over Eddie Nketiah’s quality through the middle.

A lack of cutting edge has prompted successive defeats in all competitions but while there no need for alarm in the Champions League, with Arsenal potentially able to confirm qualification from Group A on Wednesday night, a home game with Sevilla before Burnley arrive on Saturday offers Saka and co the chance to find some form and confidence going into the international break.

EFL game to watch: Rotherham v Ipswich

Your one and only choice of viewing from the Football League this week comes from South Yorkshire, where Ipswich go again after their last trip was spoiled by Storm Babet last month.

Rotherham aren’t much better placed now then they were then. The Millers remain in the bottom three, five adrift of safety after a draw with QPR at the weekend that did neither side much good.

Ipswich also drew but the manner of their fightback at Birmingham gives the second-placed Tractor Boys more grounds for optimism, even if it was a missed opportunity to take a bigger chunk out of Leicester’s lead at the summit. Instead, victory at the New York Stadium will move Ipswich to within a point of the Foxes and it is hard to make a case for why they won’t achieve it.

