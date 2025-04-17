Declan Rice, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are all in the Champions League TOTS

Four Paris Saint-Germain players making the Champions League team of the season might seem intimidating for semi-final opponents Arsenal – until they notice that PSV Eindhoven also have two representatives.

This team is based on WhoScored ratings, with only players who reached the last 16 considered.

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson’s last-16 first-leg performance against PSG was one of the best from a goalkeeper in Champions League history.

He made nine saves on his way to an 8.95 in Paris but Liverpool were knocked out on penalties at Anfield.

RB: Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Hakimi has been electric in this season’s Champions League, scoring what turned out to be a crucial goal in PSG’s quarter-final second-leg defeat to Aston Villa.

CB: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Knocked out in the last 16 by Barcelona, Benfica have one representative in former Manchester City defender Otamendi.

The Argentine played over 1000 minutes across 12 matches in this season’s competition.

CB: Ryan Flamingo (PSV)

Centre-back options are surprisingly scarce. There is no William Saliba, Marquinhos or Willian Pacho but PSV’s Flamingo.

Flamingo’s extra-time goal got PSV past Juventus in their play-off, setting up a tie against Arsenal. The Dutch giants were then smashed 7-1 at home in the first leg.

LB: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Comfortably the best left-back in this season’s Champions League, Mendes demonstrated his outstanding defensive ability against Liverpool and Mohamed Salah in the last 16 and his attacking prowess against Aston Villa in the last eight.

Another English team awaits in the semis…

CM: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

And that English team is Arsenal, who beat reigning champions Real Madrid home and away to win their quarter-final 5-1 on aggregate.

Rice was a gargantuan presence at the Emirates and Bernabeu, being named player of the match for both legs. His free-kicks in the 3-0 home victory were outstanding and his energetic performance in Madrid deserves the utmost praise.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s other inclusion is Mac Allister, who scored twice in eight European matches this season.

AM: Malik Tillman (PSV)

PSV also have two players in the Champions League team of the season, according to the algorithm.

Ex-Rangers loanee Tillman scored three and assisted two in six appearances.

RW: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Ballon d’Or favourite Raphinha has been bloody ridiculous this season, saving his best performances for Europe’s premier competition.

Serhou Guirassy’s hat-trick against Raphinha’s Barcelona means he is now the top scorer in the 2024/25 Champions League but the Brazilian winger has a semi-final against Inter to look forward to. He is one goal behind the Borussia Dortmund hitman with 12 goals and has seven assists to boot. Ridiculous.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Kvaradona joined PSG from Napoli in January and has made a significant impact, helping the Parisiens win Ligue Un with weeks to spare and reach the last four of the Champions League.

The Georgian superstar scored an outrageous goal against Aston Villa at Parc des Princes and we are salivating at the thought of his battle with Jurrien Timber in the next round.

ST: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Dembele is comfortably playing the best football of his career under Luis Enrique. He has a frankly ridiculous 25 goals in 2025 alone.

The Frenchman missed the league phase trip to Arsenal due to disciplinary issues but will be at the Emirates on the 29th in red-hot form.