Liverpool have been tipped by many to win the Champions League

The Champions League begins for 2025/26 on Tuesday night, with two of the six English sides involved beginning their campaigns on the opening day.

The favourites of most, Liverpool, then kick off on Wednesday, when they play Atletico Madrid – the Spanish side weakened by the absences of Julian Alvarez and Johnny Cardoso.

The Reds coasted to the Premier League title last season, lead in England again currently, and have one of the very best squads in Europe.

Many therefore see them as favourites to win the Champions League, and we’ve looked into why five experts are picking Liverpool as champions.

Phil McNulty

BBC Sport chief football writer McNulty feels two new signings should help Liverpool’s success.

He said: “My pick to win it are Liverpool, purely on the basis of the huge strengthening they have carried out this summer. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are two high-class players who are Champions League-ready.

“The vagaries of the new league system last season saw Liverpool meet eventual winners PSG in the last 16, where they lost on penalties at Anfield.

“If Liverpool reach the knockout phase, which they surely will, then the Anfield factor grows with every game.

“PSG will be the big danger once again, a superb side who deserve the status as the best team in Europe, while Real Madrid come into every Champions League conversation as potential winners.”

Sami Mokbel

BBC senior football correspondent feels Liverpool have already built up enough form this season to be feared for the rest of it.

“I’m going for Liverpool. Four wins from four in the Premier League and they haven’t even nearly hit top gear yet. Oh, and Isak is waiting in the wings. Arne Slot’s side are the team to beat,” he said.

Thomas Hitzlsperger

Former Germany midfielder Hitzlsperger anticipates a fierce battle between three top sides, with Liverpool coming out on top.

He said: “Real are usually the club with the strongest mentality in this competition, but PSG have to be one of the favourites and Liverpool are too, given that they had such a good Premier League season then invested so much in their squad.

“Those two teams come immediately to mind when I think about who will play in the final, and if I have to pick one to win it then I will go with Liverpool. Their squad depth is excellent, the quality was already there and now they have got Isak up front as well.”

John Murray

BBC Radio 5 Live correspondent Murray believes a huge spend will see Liverpool prevail.

“When a team wins Europe’s richest league at a comparative canter then spends the best part of half a billion pounds on new players, while at the same time securing the services of two of the club’s greatest servants, it’s difficult to tip anyone other than Liverpool,” he said.

“Last season they lost out only narrowly to the eventual winners in a penalty shootout. It would be a tremendous prospect if this season Liverpool and PSG were to make it all the way to the final in Budapest.”

Nicky Bandini

Italian football expert Bandini did not mention any sides from her own country, as she feels Liverpool’s recruitment of star players makes them favourites.

She said: “I’ll go with Liverpool. Predicting these things at the start is always a bit of guesswork – winning the Champions League comes down to fitness and form in key moments. PSG only took four points from their first five group games last season, then became a juggernaut by the spring.

“But Liverpool were good enough to have won it last season – PSG needed a shootout to beat them after all – and spent almost half a billion pounds strengthening again. Hugo Ekitike, Wirtz, Isak – these are all players who can decide games when it matters.

“They also weren’t involved in the Club World Cup over the summer. We’re already seeing fatigue and injury catch up to some who were, so I think that may be a factor this season.”

