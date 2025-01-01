Frank Lampard is tipped to fail in our Championship predictions, while Chris Davies and Daniel Farke thrive.

Our eight Championship predictions for 2025 include Frank Lampard failing at Coventry City and Leeds United getting promoted with two Yorkshire rivals…

Oxford United to secure survival

Starting with matters at the bottom, Oxford United understandably headed into the 2024/25 season as the firm favourites for relegation along with Wayne Rooney-less Plymouth Argyle, but look far more capable of securing survival than the Pilgrims.

I gave Oxford my backing in my pre-season predictions as they did some great transfer business to bridge the gap between divisions following their shock win at Wembley in the 2023/24 League One play-0ff final.

This is one of very few bold shouts that’s paying off as Oxford find themselves three points above the relegation zone after 23 matches.

Their return season in the Championship has not been without a hitch, though. Former boss Des Buckingham was somewhat harshly dismissed amid their first slump of the season as they slipped into the relegation picture from mid-table.

Until now, Oxford’s bold decision to dismiss Buckingham is paying off as proven Championship operator Gary Rowett has won his first two games in charge.

The former Stoke City and Millwall boss will shore up Oxford’s defence and give them a chance to improve their winless away record, while their proven goal threat and brilliant home form will also stand them in good stead. They won’t have enough to march to survival without a struggle, but they should have enough to remain clear of Plymouth, Portsmouth and then Cardiff City or Hull City.

Frank Lampard to get sacked

One of my poorer pre-season predictions was Coventry City getting promoted, so maybe you shouldn’t take any notice of the previous entry and what’s to come…

The Sky Blues have rebuilt admirably following the exits of the 2024 top scorer in Europe (Viktor Gyokeres) and Gustavo Hamer; their squad is certainly good enough to be in the play-off picture at the very least.

Despite this, long-term boss Mark Robins lost his job as a sluggish start to the campaign left Coventry languishing in the wrong half of the table and he’s been replaced by Lampard, who has been gift-wrapped a managerial lifeline by the Championship club following that disastrous interim stint at Chelsea.

Lampard has perhaps given us more to cling onto than Rooney and Steven Gerrard as there were positives to take from his spells at Chelsea (the first time, obviously), Everton and Derby County, but he still needs to count his lucky stars after being handed the reins at Coventry as there are many better-equipped managers available.

Robins left Coventry in a great state and their strong calibre of squad should mean their long-awaited return to the Premier League is in the post for delivery within the next year or two.

Lampard has made a steady start at Coventry (three wins, two draws and two defeats) as his 15th-placed side sit nine points adrift of the play-offs, so promotion is not completely out of the picture, though it shouldn’t be an expectation this season.

This campaign likely represents a free hit for Lampard and barring a disaster with relegation consequences, he’ll remain in charge heading into next season. Then, he’ll be under great pressure to deliver promotion and a start similar to this term would result in his demise. We’d love to be proved wrong on this one, but his past work makes it hard to believe he’ll do what Robins couldn’t by helping this talented squad reach its full potential. Continued mediocrity will not suffice.

Danny Rohl to leave Sheffield Wednesday

Sheff Weds boss Rohl is another manager tipped to leave, but this is for a different reason…

The young German boss masterminded a remarkable great escape last season even though the poor squad he had at his disposal had no right to avoid the drop.

Pegged as pre-season dark horses for promotion following a fruitful summer, Sheff Weds struggled after their opening day hammering of Plymouth but have since recovered as the ever-impressive Rohl has his side 11th in the Championship and just four points off the top six.

Under Rohl, the Owls are truly on the up, but it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room: it’s only a matter of time before he’s snatched away by a Premier League or European side.

This was recently on the cards when the Southampton job became available. He enhanced his hero’s status at Hillsborough by committing himself to Sheff Weds, but it still feels inevitable that he’ll have his head turned when a club higher in the pyramid (with a much better owner than batsh*t Dejphon Chansiri) comes calling. At that point, the Owls will likely revert to type on a downward spiral back towards the wrong end of the Championship.

Leeds United to win the Championship

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was somewhat fortunate to keep his job following his side’s dire run-in and play-off final loss, but he’s on track to put that right this season.

Even without Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. the West Yorkshire outfit still arguably have the best squad in the Championship and their competition at the summit is not to the level it was last season.

As you’d expect from Leeds, they have not gone about their promotion push the easy way as there have been concerning slip-ups in the first half of the season. But by the same token, Farke’s side have proven they can brush rivals at the top and bottom aside with ease when at their best.

However, Leeds have won five of their past six Championship games, so they have hit their stride earlier than last season and are easily capable of marching away from their nearest contenders and winning the league at a canter.

Sheffield United to finish second

While Leeds are the clear favourite for the title, the race for second is expected to be between Sheff Utd, Burnley and Sunderland.

Of these sides, Sunderland are the one surprise package as head coach Regis Le Bris’ youthful squad are ahead of schedule and will look to upset the odds against relegated pair Sheff Utd and Burnley.

Chris Wilder had his doubters heading into this season, but he’s restored the feeling at Bramall Lane while bucking the ‘you should never go back’ trend.

Wilder has turned the Blades into one of the toughest teams to beat in the Championship, though they have not been prolific in front of goal, much like Burnley.

While Wilder is beloved at Sheff Utd, Scott Parker does not have the same relationship with Burnley supporters, who are yet to fully take to the 44-year-old and his pragmatic style of play. This will boost the Blades when the going gets tough in the latter days of the season, while their defensive solidity gives them an advantage over inexperienced Sunderland.

Middlesbrough to win the play-offs

As is regularly proven, the best team over a 46-game season can come up short in the lottery of the play-offs and a side with momentum (without the lingering disappointment of missing out on the automatic promotion places) can triumph.

Sixth-placed Middlesbrough are currently out of the automatic promotion mini-league, but Michael Carrick’s entertaining but inconsistent outfit are well-placed to hit another gear in the new year.

Possibly boosted by the loan signing of Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry (as revealed by TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan), Boro’s already dangerous side could be bolstered in January and this addition has the potential to be decisive.

The prospect of a play-off final between rivals Middlesborough and Sunderland is tantalising and in the play-off model, a team needs game-changers to decide close matches. Carrick has that in spades.

Sunderland to be raided by preying Premier League sides

Le Bris presumably joined Sunderland with a two-year promotion plan and his side will benefit from the experience of this season if they come up short at the end of this campaign.

As Leeds are proving, an immense disappointment can push a team toward greater success in the following year, but Sunderland could also be impacted by a couple of damaging sales next summer.

Sunderland’s academy has produced the goods, as their team is stuffed with quality youngsters already established as top-end Championship players.

Especially if Sunderland misses out on promotion, they will be at risk of being raided by Premier League clubs with Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg among the talents they could lose in the summer.

Birmingham City to top the Championship at Christmas 2025

Below the Championship, free-spending Birmingham are taking League One by storm as they will be seven points clear at the top of the table if they win their two games in hand.

Given Birmingham invested £15m (plus add-ons) to re-sign Jay Stansfield in a summer rebuild priced at around £30m, their immediate return to the Championship was as good as certain even before a ball was kicked this season as they are way out ahead as the standout team in League One, a division otherwise suffering from a standard decline.

The loose Financial Fair Play rules in the Football League enabled Birmingham to go all out in the summer as they are already arguably operating with a side that’s capable of being mid-table in the Championship.

With their wealthy American owners, Birmingham – assuming they remain on their current trajectory and win League One by a landslide- will not want to stick around for long in the Championship and further heavy investment will give them the platform to achieve back-to-back promotions.

Riding the crest of a wave after rising from League One, the Blues – as Ipswich Town did – could fly out of the traps next season and follow in Leeds United’s footsteps as Christmas table-toppers in the Championship.