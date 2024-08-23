Championship stats: Watford star leads two key metrics, Sunderland set to rue £20m Ipswich transfer

Giorgi Chakvetadze, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Haji Wright are among the standout performers in the Championship.

To satisfy the statistic nerds, here are the leading performers in the Championship during the 2024/25 campaign across 30 (yes, THIRTY) different metrics.

All the stats below are taken from the brilliant FBRef, which is the same database helping to bring you the best numbers in the Premier League this season, so check them out too…

Who has scored the most goals in the Championship this season?

Edo Kayembe (Watford) – 3

Josh Maja (West Brom) – 3

Duncan Watmore (Millwall) – 3

Nine players – 2

Who has the most assists in the Championship this season?

Max Bird (Bristol City) – 2

Lucas (Burnley) – 2

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County) – 2

Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) – 2

40 players – 1

Who has the most xG (goals) in the Championship this season?

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) – 2.0 (1)

Haji Wright (Coventry City) – 1.9 (2)

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) – 1.7 (1)

Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) – 1.6 (2)

Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) – 1.5 (1)

Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) – 1.5 (1)

Borja Sainz (Norwich City) – 1.4 (1)

Oscar Estupinan (Hull City) – 1.3 (1)

Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) – 1.3 (1)

Josh Maja (West Brom) – 1.2 (1)

Who has the most shots (on target) in the Championship this season?

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) – 9 (4)

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) – 9 (2)

Three players – 8

Five players – 5

Who has the best pass completion percentage in the Championship this season?

Zack Nelson (Luton Town) – 97.4%

Maxime Esteve (Burnley) – 96.6%

Wilson Odobert (Burnley) – 95%

Grant Hanley (Norwich City) – 94.4%

William Jarvis (Hull City) – 94.4%

Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City) – 94.3%

Jack Colback (QPR) – 93.8%

Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough) – 93.8%

Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) – 93.7%

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) – 93.1%

Who has the most key passes in the Championship this season?

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) – 10

Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) – 7

Five players – 6

Six players – 5

Who has the most progressive passes in the Championship this season?

Callum Doyle (Norwich City) – 21

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough) – 20

Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) – 19

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) – 19

Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) – 17

John Swift (West Brom) – 17

Three players – 16

Jason Knight (Bristol City) – 15

Who has the most passes into the final third in the Championship this season?

Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) – 19

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) – 18

Four players – 17

Jason Knight (Bristol City) – 15

Harry Darling (Swansea City) – 15

Five players – 13

Who has the most shot-creating actions in the Championship this season?

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) – 18

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) – 13

Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) – 11

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) – 11

Three players – 10

Five players – 9

Who has the most tackles in the Championship this season?

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) – 11

Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) – 11

Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) – 10

Three players – 9

Six players – 8

Who has the most interceptions in the Championship this season?

Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) – 6

Lucas (Burnley) – 6

Joe Bryan (Millwall) – 6

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) – 6

Five players – 5

Who has the most blocks in the Championship this season?

Brandan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) – 11

Five players – 6

Six players – 5

Who has the most clearances in the Championship this season?

Matthew Clarke (Middlesbrough) – 17

Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth) – 16

Sam Long (Oxford United) – 15

Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) – 14

Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle) – 14

Curtis Nelson (Derby County) – 13

Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) – 13

Three players – 12

Who has the most touches in the Championship this season?

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) – 214

Matt Grimes (Swansea City) – 206

Alex Mowatt (West Brom) – 185

Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) – 175

Luis Binks (Coventry City) – 174

Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City) – 174

Callum Doyle (Norwich City) – 173

Callum Chambers (Cardiff City) – 171

Harry Darling (Swansea City) – 171

Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) – 167

Who has the most touches in the attacking penalty area in the Championship this season?

Haji Wright (Coventry City) – 21

Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) – 14

Emmanuel Latthe Lath (Middlesbrough) – 14

Five players – 13

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) – 12

Six players – 10

Who has the most successful take-ons in the Championship this season?

Ronald (Swansea City) – 7

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) – 7

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) – 6

Tom Fellows (West Brom) – 6

Three players – 5

Eight players – 4

Who has the most progressive carries in the Championship this season?

Haji Wright (Coventry City) – 13

Three players – 11

Ronald (Swansea City) – 10

Sam Silvera (Portsmouth) – 10

Five players – 9

Who has played the most minutes in the Championship this season?

123 players – 180 minutes

Who has the most offsides in the Championship this season?

Oscar Estupinan (Hull City) – 4

Emmanuel Latthe Lath (Middlesbrough) – 4

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) – 4

Three players – 3

13 players – 2

Who has the most red cards in the Championship this season?

Jack Colback (QPR) – 1

Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town) – 1

Who has the most yellow cards in the Championship this season?

Nine players – 2

Who has committed the most fouls in the Championship this season?

Josh Brownhill (Burnley) – 8

Three players – 7

Six players – 6

Who has drawn the most fouls in the Championship this season?

Callum Lang (Portsmouth) – 8

Tahith Chong (Luton Town) – 8

Three players – 7

12 players – 6

Who has won the most penalties in the Championship this season?

Marvin Mehlem (Hull City) – 1

Daniel James (Leeds United) – 1

Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) – 1

Who has conceded the most penalties in the Championship this season?

Joe Williams (Bristol City) – 1

Liam Lindsay (Preston) – 1

Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) – 1

Conor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) – 1

George Tanner (Bristol City) – 1

Who has the most own goals in the Championship this season?

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) – 1

Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City) – 1

Who has won the most aerial duels in the Championship this season?

Matthew Pollock (Watford) – 19

Jimmy Dunne (QPR) – 15

Jake Cooper (Millwall) – 12

Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) – 11

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) – 11

Makthtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) – 10

Rob Dickie (Bristol City) – 10

Six players – 9

Which goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Championship this season?

Will Norris (Portsmouth) – 11

Jamie Cumming (Oxford United) – 9

Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle) – 8

Ivor Pandur (Hull City) – 8

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) – 7

Josh Vickers (Derby County) – 7

Alex Palmer (West Brom) – 6

Three players – 5

Which goalkeeper has the best save percentage in the Championship this season?

Vaclay Hladky (Burnley) – 100%

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) – 100%

Lawrence Vigourtoux (Swansea City) – 100%

Will Norris (Portsmouth) – 85.7%

Alex Palmer (West Brom) – 85.7%

Which goalkeeper has kept the most clean sheets in the Championship this season?

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) – 2

13 players – 1

