Two standouts of surprise table-toppers Sunderland are included, but nine clubs are represented in the best Championship XI of the season so far.

This is based on WhoScored’s player rating system, so cut us some slack, yeah? The same goes for our Premier League team of the season.

As for the non-Football League snobs, here’s the 2024/25 best Championship XI so far…

GK: Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle)

Wayne Rooney is not loving life at Plymouth and he’s reportedly already looking for a way out. His winless side have been pretty dire and Hazard is being kept busy, but he’s one of very few Pilgrims players who can hold their head high.

RB: Lewie Coyle (Hull City)

Following their bold/foolish decision to sack Liam Rosenior, Tim Walter’s Hull City have made a sluggish start to the campaign with three draws and a loss. The summer exits of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves have damaged the Tigers as Coyle – whose stats are propelled upward by scoring in the 1-1 draw vs Plymouth – has been their standout.

CB: Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

Michael Carrick’s Boro are going somewhat u`nder the radar as a potential promotion contender, but several of their players are scoring well in the Championship statistical metrics and Clarke has the most clearances in the league. Sexy.

CB: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland)

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland are the real deal, but they have been pretty faultless so far. Cirkin has been excellent in helping Regis Le Bris’ conceded just once in four matches. He’s also made an impact in the attacking half, grabbing a goal and an assist.

LB: Lucas Pires (Burnley)

There were way more exits than incoming at Burnley in the summer, but Pires was one of their earliest additions and he’s been a decent replacement for Charlie Taylor.

CM: Ollie Arblaster (Sheffield United)

The 20-year-old’s breakthrough last season was arguably the only positive to come from Sheffield United’s year back in the Premier League and he’s living up to the hype this campaign. As things stand, the Blades will do well to keep their academy product in January with Brighton already sniffing around him.

CM: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Le Bris has used Bellingham in a deeper role so far this season and this has been working a treat. He’ll likely forever be in Jude’s shadow, but the 18-year-old is forging a great career for himself in his own right.

RW: Karamoko Dembele (QPR)

Joined from parent club Brest in the summer, Dembele has emerged as an early-season contender for loan signing of the season in the Championship as QPR’s rise under Marti Cifuentes continues after their great escape last term.

CAM: Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Boro broke Plymouth’s hearts when they snatched loanee Azaz last January and the versatile attacker is the leader of two of this season’s key statistical metrics.

LW: Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

We still reckon Neil Harris will be one of five Championship managers to leave this season, but shock joint-top scorer Watmore (four goals) is giving his under-fire boss a much-needed boost.

ST: Josh Maja (West Brom)

Speaking of joint-top scorers in the Championship, in-form West Brom attacker Maja has been taking the league by storm in the early weeks of the season. This has come out of nowhere and it’s further evidence that head coach Carlos Corberan is bloody brilliant at his job.