Stan Collymore has shown he “has the balls” to call out Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka for “cheating” to try and win a penalty against Bayern Munich.

Saka believes he should have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty in the Gunners’ Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw against the German champions.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka ‘cheated’ against Bayern – Collymore

The England international went down under pressure from Manuel Neuer but the replays showed that he was probably the one to initiate contact, sticking his right leg out to clash with the Bayern goalkeeper.

The referee did not give a spot-kick in real time and VAR did not tell him to review the incident on the pitchside monitor, despite huge protests from Saka and his team-mates.

Arsenal will hope to make things right after the 2-2 draw when they face Bayern at the Allianz Arena next week.

A lot of the post-match talk has been about whether or not Saka dived, with the 22-year-old coming under fire despite playing well and opening the scoring.

READ MORE: Arsenal’s Premier League title run-in matches ranked on slippability with Man Utd trip second…

One man who is convinced Saka dived is former Liverpool forward Collymore, who has accused the Gunners star of “cheating”.

Collymore told CaughtOffside: “Cheating is cheating, Bukayo…

“When Bukayo Saka missed his Euro penalty at Wembley in the final against Italy, I briefly went over to him in the families section post-match and just said a few words of old man’s wisdom. Something along the lines of ‘your time will come’ and indeed, his time is now.

“But with power and spotlight comes responsibility and the righteous outrage over what I saw as a player take the ball to the keeper and instead of going around him, then slotting the ball home and scoring a crucial Arsenal goal, he took the easy option, the option Harry Kane also takes for club and country, and that’s to ‘win’ a penalty.

“Although you’re not actually winning anything, what you are doing by taking this easy option is robbing the fan in their seat a chance to see you do something they can’t on a pitch, you’re robbing the sport of a potential iconic Champions League moment, and most importantly, you’re robbing yourself of the opportunity to utilise the skills you work on all week, the skills that should have gone around the keeper and slotted that ball home.

“All because nobody in the game has the balls to call it out for what it is…Cheating.”

MAILBOX: Harry Kane called a ‘savage and a scumbag’ as one Arsenal man ‘disappeared’