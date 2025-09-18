Screaming obscenities until an emotional football manager loses his temper does not a Liverpool hero make. Or at least it shouldn’t.

And let’s not give such characters the respect of saying they ‘broke their silence’ just hours before they start making official statements from their cars.

What a cheeky monkey prick

‘I RATTLED SIMEONE’ is the top headline on the MailOnline homepage on Thursday morning as one of the most powerful online media organisations in the world shamelessly glorifies a Liverpool fan who, well, acted like a complete prick on Wednesday night.

‘Liverpool fan who sent Diego Simeone into meltdown REVEALED’, apparently. Yes, REVEALED as a complete knob who should absolutely be condemned rather than given the oxygen of publicity he so badly craves.

This is a grown-ass adult and this is what he did at Anfield when Atletico Madrid scored their equaliser:

El energúmeno que se pasó todo el partido insultando (y escupiendo como se ve al final) a @Simeone https://t.co/u8seYcgfex pic.twitter.com/kw62fYa3Eg — Javi Trulli (@Trulli__UB) September 17, 2025

Just casually shouting “f*** off” over and over again before ending with what some people are calling a ‘spit’.

So when he takes to X and asks ‘Do i get the assist?’, the response really should not be to REVEAL him as ‘the Liverpool fan who infuriated Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone’ but rather as the Liverpool fan who behaved in a thoroughly appalling way.

The feisty Simeone was given a red card following Virgil van Dijk’s late winner in his side’s Champions League defeat at Anfield, having been embroiled in a furious fracas with Liverpool fans behind the dugout.

Indeed. And we are all a little obsessed in the English media with the feistiness of Simeone, but he’s right when he says that his “reaction to the insult isn’t justifiable, but you don’t know what it’s like to be insulted for 90 minutes non-stop”.

If Simeone is ‘feisty’, then what is a man who screams obscenities at people he does not know during a football match? Certainly not a hero.

Over at SPORTbible, they give him the ultimate respect by writing that the ‘Liverpool fan who clashed with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during Wednesday night’s eventful Champions League group stage match has broken his silence’.

That’s a genuinely ludicrous opening line to write about a member of the public. He could not wait to ‘break his silence’; he’s high on his 15 seconds of fame.

Worse still, the Express actually take that stance in the headline: ‘Liverpool fan ‘in angry Diego Simeone row’ breaks silence on red card mayhem.’

The Liverpool supporter who laughed at Diego Simeone’s expense before the Atletico Madrid boss erupted in fury and received his marching orders at Anfield has broken his silence.

‘Laughed’? Somebody hasn’t seen the full footage.

Posting a video of the incident on X, the Liverpool supporter who wound up Simeone – identified as Jonny Poulter – cheekily asked: “Do I get the assist?”

What a card. Bet he tells everybody he’s brilliant on a night out.

And of course he’s done a video in a car. Of course he has.

Just putting it out there. Nothing racist, no mention of any war or slurs of any kind. Up the reds pic.twitter.com/UnQSblVZhU — Jonny Poulter (@jonnyplfc6) September 18, 2025

Presumably this means the man who ‘broke his silence’ in the early hours of this morning has now ‘issued a statement’.

Echo beached

There is more than a little opportunism in some headlines about Diego Simeone on Thursday morning…

‘Diego Simeone’s decision to snub handshake with Liverpool boss as he’s involved in bust-up’ – Liverpool Echo, literally echoing headlines from 2021, when Simeone ‘snubbed’ a handshake with Jurgen Klopp by not doing a thing which is not customary in Spanish football.

Bench press

Prayers for Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been left with no doubt about his status at Liverpool as Alexander Isak started against Atletico Madrid. And even worse was to come, according to the Express…

Hugo Ekitike handed brutal six-word message minutes into Alexander Isak Liverpool debut

Seems harsh if somebody handed him a ‘brutal six-word message’ during a match. We presume security was too busy protecting Diego Simeone from all that ‘laughing’.

Would you be shocked and stunned to discover that the ‘brutal six-word message’ was handed not to Ekitike at all but to the viewers of TNT Sports, who heard Ally McCoist say of the Frenchman’s position on the bench: “He better get used to it.”

Is it brutal? Is it a message? It’s definitely six words, so that’s something.