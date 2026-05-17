Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso reveals three ‘focuses’ in 98-word statement after signing four-year deal

Xabi Alonso says it ‘fills me with immense pride’ to manage Chelsea after signing a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard was sacked by Real Madrid in January after just eight months in charge but remains very highly thought of after leading Bayer Leverkusen to a Bundesliga, DFB Polkal double in the 2023/2024 season.

Heavily tipped to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool, reports have suggested that Alonso would rather have landed on Merseyside, but with the Dutchman still somehow at the Anfield helm Chelsea’s BlueCo bosses have swooped to secure his signing.

Alonso has agreed a four-year deal and will start work on July 1.

The Chelsea statement read:

‘His appointment reflects the Club’s belief in his broad set of experiences, coaching quality and game model, leadership attributes, character and integrity, which were key to the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey. ‘He is regarded not only as an outstanding football coach, but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving the team.’

‘Immense pride’

Alonso says his appointment at Chelsea fills him with ‘immense pride’ as vowed to ‘build the right culture’ and ‘fight for trophies’ at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” he said.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”