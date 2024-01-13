Chelsea 1-0 Fulham: Palmer penalty hands Blues nervy win in west London derby

Cole Palmer celebrates his goal with his team-mates.

Cole Palmer’s ninth Premier League goal of the season was enough for Chelsea to get a third Premier League victory in a row against Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino made one change from Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, bringing in Armando Broja for Noni Madueke.

After a fairly quiet opening to the game, the Blues were given a penalty after Issa Diop fouled Raheem Sterling.

Palmer stepped up and sent Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno the wrong way to net his ninth goal for Chelsea.

The Blues had chances to secure the victory in the second half, with Conor Gallagher striking the post late on.

It was a frantic end to the match but victory at Stamford Bridge means Chelsea have won three consecutive games in the Premier League for the first time this season.

More to follow…