Chelsea in 2023: The embarrassing statistics of Todd Boehly’s first calendar year in charge

Two Goal of the Month winners by default, an assist-maker leading the way with three and £21.8m spent per Premier League point and goal in 2023. It’s been a calendar year to forget for Chelsea and their new owners.

Here are some of the embarrassing statistics…

Four managers

It seems like an awfully long time ago in the sh*tshow, but Graham Potter has actually managed more Chelsea games in 2023 than Mauricio Pochettino, losing five of his 13 Premier League matches compared to Poch’s four defeats in 10. Potter also has the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund to look back upon fondly, while the current Chelsea manager’s greatest ‘victory’ was a 2-2 home draw with Arsenal.

The 2023 Chelsea Manager of the Year (CMOTY) award should probably go to Bruno Saltor, who went unbeaten and kept clean sheets throughout his one-game reign after the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in April. Frank Lampard would be wise to skip the gong ceremony given his record of W1 D2 L8.

15th in the Premier League

The three relegated teams, the three promoted teams, Bournemouth and Everton are the only teams below Chelsea in a Premier League table based on the calendar year. The Blues have 32 points from 33 games compared to Bournemouth (29) and Everton (31), who have each played two fewer games. That means that only Bournemouth – of teams who neither came up from or have been relegated to the Championship – have a worse PPG in 2023 than the Blues.

Seven Premier League wins

Crystal Palace, Leeds, Leicester and Bournemouth last season; Luton, Fulham and Burnley this season. That’s two relegated teams, two that finished in the bottom half, two promoted teams who have thus far accrued nine points between them, and one that currently sits 14th. Chelsea have not beaten a team above them in the table 2023.

Premier League home record: W3 D7 L8

Leicester have the same number of Premier League home wins in 2023 as Chelsea and they were relegated last season. To get to eight Premier League home defeats for Manchester City, we have to go back to December 2019, when Nicolas Otamendi scored a consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, for whom Dan James provided an assist.

Bryan Mbuemo is behind only Raheem Sterling (4) in the list of top Stamford Bridge goalscorers in 2023, level with Ollie Watkins and Kai Havertz on two.

32 goals in 33 games

They’ve failed to score a goal in 14 Premier League games and in four of their seven games besides. They’ve scored more than one goal in just 10 of their 40 games, against Leicester, Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund, Luton, Wimbledon, Fulham, Burnley and Arsenal.

Leicester (1.19), Leeds (1.14) and Southampton (1.00) all have better Premier League GPG ratios than Chelsea (0.97) in 2023.

Nicolas Jackson won the September Goal of the Month award by default, as the only goalscorer in four games. Conor Gallagher won the gong in April having scored the only goal in seven. Chelsea have two players in the top five worst finishers in the league.

£700m spent

They broke the British transfer record in January, and again in the summer, to sign Enzo Fernandez and then Moises Caicedo, and bought 18 players besides, six of which are yet to play a game.

The phrase ‘money isn’t everything’ has arguably never been more apt than at a club so focused on the future that they entirely ignored how f*cked they would be in the present. No goalscorers, no experience, no transfer smarts. £21.8m per Premier League point and goal in 2023.

Top goalscorer (all competitions): Raheem Sterling – 8

Erling Haaland has scored 38 goals in 2023. Mathias Jensen has scored eight for Brentford.

Top assist-maker (all competitions): Hakim Ziyech – 3

Cole Palmer drew level on Wednesday night with his assist for Sterling, and on current form will surely soon surpass Ziyech, who found time in his busy sulking schedule to pass the ball to a teammate to score on three occasions.

He hilariously tops the charts having played 392 minutes of football for Chelsea in 2023, which actually isn’t a bad hit-rate. £105m playmaker Enzo Fernandez meanwhile has two assists in 2,791 minutes, which is a bad hit-rate.