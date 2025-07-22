Chelsea set just £20m price tag for 34 G/A forward wanted by UCL side

63 games and counting, Enzo Maresca is not thrilled about the number of times Chelsea have played this season.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to accept an offer of £20million for a forward who is being monitored by a Champions League club.

There’s been a good deal of moving around in the Blues’ attack this summer. Though they had an obligation to buy Jadon Sancho after his loan from Manchester United, they paid £5million to send him back.

Chelsea have since signed Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens for their attack.

As a result, there is certainly one player in the forward line who is certainly surplus to requirements: Raheem Sterling. He was loaned out to Arsenal last season, and the Blues are willing to sell him now after he had little impact.

According to The Athletic, a Champions League club is ‘keen to sign’ Sterling, and a £20million offer ‘will be accepted’.

It is not named which club it is who wants to sign the winger, nor if they would be willing to pay that fee for him.

It was reported in June that Besiktas wanted to sign Sterling. Indeed, he’d reportedly held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wanted to give him chance there, before their president was said to have taken the lead in negotiations.

But Besiktas are not in the Champions League next season, so it seems the report is not referring to them, and links between Sterling and the Turkish outfit have dried up of late, anyway.

Whether there is much chance of clubs paying £20million for Sterling is a big question, given in last’s season’s Premier League, he played just 17 games, did not score and assisted only twice.

There might be more chance of some of his forward team-mates departing Stamford Bridge, with new signings meaning opportunities have been taken away for some.

Indeed, The Athletic report states Christopher Nkunku’s valuation has been dropped by £22million, to around £43.3million, while Joao Felix is the subject of talks from ‘one large club in Portugal’ and others from Saudi Arabia.

The large Portuguese club has already been reported as being Benfica, where Felix started his career, and Chelsea are said to want the same price as they want for Nkunku.

After a summer spend so far of around £210million, the Blues could make back some good money, which means they’re less likely to be in danger of falling foul of Premier League financial regulations.

