According to reports, Chelsea have lodged an ‘offer’ to sign a youngster who was ‘remarkable’ for the Ivory Coast during the African Cup of Nations.

Following BlueCo’s takeover of Chelsea, the Premier League giants have largely focused on signing up-and-coming talents on long contracts to build for the future.

This transfer model has split the fanbase as it has been suggested that club chiefs are not focused on giving them the best chance of winning major trophies, but they have spent well over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly and Co. joined the club.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Blues are active in this transfer window, with it widely reported that they are prioritising a new centre-back as they target Rennes starlet Jeremy Jacquet.

And according to a report from Africa Foot, Chelsea have ‘made a 40 million euros (£35m) offer’ for Trabzonspor starlet Christ Inao Oulai, who is also attracting interest from Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven.

Chelsea are said to have ‘made a move’ following his ‘remarkable’ performances for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations.

The report adds: ‘The versatility of the Ivorian midfielder, capable of playing both as a defensive midfielder (6) and a box-to-box midfielder (8), is particularly appealing to Chelsea, who are looking for well-rounded and modern players.

‘But Chelsea are not alone in their pursuit. Galatasaray have also offered €20 million, an offer deemed insufficient by Trabzonspor, who are demanding at least €50 million to release their prized asset. PSV Eindhoven are also closely monitoring the former Bastia midfielder, with the ambition of bringing him to the Netherlands.’

Barcelona standout Fermin Lopez is another player who has been heavily linked with Chelsea, who failed with a move for the Spaniard in the summer.

Now, Romano has revealed that Lopez is in line for an improved contract at Barcelona.

“Chelsea wanted to sign Fermin Lopez in the summer in the final days of the summer transfer window. It was not possible because Barcelona decided not to give the green light and also the player wanted to stay at Barca,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Today, as reported in the recent hours by Carlos Monfort, and it’s true Barcelona have started conversation with Fermin to open – still early stages – talks over new contract. Barcelona want to discuss a new contract with Fermin.

“The conversation started will enter into important stages later on. But talks have started with the agency representing Fermin over a potential new deal. First, Barcelona rejected the possibility for the player to go.

“Usually, in football, when an important player like Fermin receives an important proposal, like the one he had from Chelsea, it’s normal to have a conversation on the contract right after, if the club is keeping him. And Fermin is performing in a fantastic way.

“20 goal contributions this season, his impact has been massive. 19 starts, 20 goal contributions. What he’s doing in terms of goals, assists and performances has been excellent. Barcelona are prepared to discuss a new contract and a better salary with Fermin.”