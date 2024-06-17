According to reports, Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has decided whether to leave the Premier League club for rivals Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old was behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Aston Villa but scored eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

Despite this, Duran has emerged as a serious Chelsea target as they scour the market for a new striker during this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea‘s lack of options in attacking areas forced ex-head coach Mauricio Pochettino to overly on Nicolas Jackson during his debut season at Stamford Bridge and the 22-year-old would benefit from having a rival to compete with for starts.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres have been mooted as potential targets, but Duran would be a much cheaper alternative.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Chelsea already have a ‘broad agreement’ in place with Aston Villa over signing Duran, who would cost around £40m.

A report from The Evening Standard claims ‘talks are on hold’ at the moment, but Duran is ‘excited’ by the prospect of signing for Chelse.a

‘Jhon Duran is excited by the challenge of proving himself at Chelsea should the Blues progress their interest in the Aston Villa striker. ‘The Colombia forward is happy at Villa but is understood to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are confident of agreeing a deal with Villa for the 20-year-old, if they settle on Duran as their striker signing for the summer. ‘Duran is understood to believe he would be a good fit at Chelsea, both under the club’s wider vision and the approach of new head coach Enzo Maresca. The former Chicago Fire frontman would relish a chance to work alongside Nicolas Jackson, as both team-mate and competitor.’

However, Chelsea are ‘unlikely to look at swap deals’. Aston Villa are said to be ‘interested in a number of Blues players’.

One target is Conor Gallagher, but a report from Football Insider claims the England international is likely to ‘reject’ Aston Villa.

‘Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is not keen on joining Aston Villa and could reject a move to the club. ‘Chelsea could now offer the midfielder a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite previous reservations. ‘The Blues need to sell players to help them comply with profit and sustainability rules, with the 24-year-old previously earmarked as a possible sale. ‘However, Gallagher’s intention remains to stay at Chelsea despite interest from Villa as they look to replace the outgoing Douglas Luiz, as well as Tottenham.’

