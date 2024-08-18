Chelsea are among the sides showing an interest in Liverpool star Joe Gomez after the centre-back was not included in Arne Slot’s squad for their clash with Ipswich on Saturday.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at Portman Road but Gomez watched from home as Jarell Quansah partnered Virgil van Dijk at centre-back in the first half before Ibrahima Konate replaced the academy graduate in the second.

Gomez reportedly came close to a switch to Newcastle for £45m during Euro 2024 as part of a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield, but negotiations broke down in the final stages.

The Magpies could still reignite their interest but they’ve made a number of bids for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, and should they get that deal over the line are unlikely to table another offer for Gomez.

But the 27-year-old is still ‘exploring his options before the transfer window closes’ according to The Times, who name Chelsea, Fulham and Aston Villa as further interested parties in the English top flight, along with several foreign clubs.

‘There is no guarantee that Gomez, who is Liverpool’s longest-serving player having signed in 2015, leaves Anfield before the end of the month. Instead, his omission is the result of what have been described as grown-up discussions between the player and Liverpool, who are not forcing the 27-year-old out. ‘In recent seasons Gomez has become pigeon-holed as a utility player who can perform at centre back, right and left back, and even in a defensive midfield role. He went to the European Championship with England in the summer, in part, because of that versatility. His willingness to play various roles — though he believes his best position is centre back — makes him valuable to Liverpool.’

Gomez played predominantly at left-back for Liverpool, impressing in the absence of both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, and the possible arrival of Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves could further limit the Englishman’s game time under Slot.

Liverpool journalist David Lynch claims the Reds “really like” the full-back, whom Wolves are said to value at £50m.

“I know they’ve got an interest in Ait-Nouri at Wolves. That’s out there. They really like the player, that’s clear, and I think that’s a deal they could do,” Lynch said.

“Are they going to go down that route? Do they want that flying left-back/winger type, or will they try to move towards more what Arsenal and Manchester City are doing with a centre-half who can play left-back? It’s a really interesting one.

“I wouldn’t discount Ait-Nouri. If [Kostas] Tsimikas did move on, you’re trying for a succession plan for Robertson because he’s at the back end of his career now. He’s a little bit older and maybe you need a younger left-back there. If that’s what they want profile-wise, he would make a lot of sense to me.”

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored the goals for Liverpool on Saturday to get Slot off to a winning start but they looked off the pace in the first half.

The Dutchman claims that was not down to the midfield alone amid suggestions they still need to get a new No.6 through the door having failed to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

“If a team plays all over the pitch 1v1, do not always play the ball short constantly,” Slot told TNT Sports after the game.

“I didn’t see them fighting for it in the first half, we lost almost every long ball. In the second half they were ready and then gas opened up and you could see we can play quite good football.

“I don’t think our problem in the first half was midfield, our problem is we lost too many duels. A lot had been said about our signings but I saw three or four players coming off the bench and they were already good to play.”