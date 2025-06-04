Chelsea ‘make £55m bid’ to beat Liverpool to £140m Bundesliga pair amid ‘verbal agreement’ claim

A battle could be on between Chelsea and Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea are ‘working on a verbal agreement for Hugo Ekitike’ and have made ‘initial contact’ with Frankfurt in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature this summer.

Ekitike has caught the attention of the European elite this term with 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions to help the Bundesliga side into the Champions League, and has had a €100m [£84m] price tag slapped on him as a result.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that Ekitike was Arne Slot’s ‘next big target’ at Liverpool as they attempt to land a prolific striker.

Bild reporter Christian Falk later insisted that Chelsea are ahead of Liverpool in the race as they ‘hold the best cards in the Ekitike poker’.

Falk said: ‘Chelsea hold the advantage over Liverpool for Hugo Ekitiké. Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were previously considered the top favourites for Hugo Ekitiké. But the three-man competition has now turned into a two-club battle.

‘At the moment, Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League in fourth place, hold the best cards in the Ekitiké poker. Chelsea are already in dialogue with the player’s side and could soon get serious.’

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs then suggested that Frankfurt want to see a battle between the two English clubs which could guarantee they receive that fee for Ekitike.

“Liverpool also hold a genuine interest in Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. He is on the list of options alongside Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro, and in theory Alexander Isak should Newcastle suddenly decide to sell,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“Frankfurt want €100m, and sources feel they are trying to pit Chelsea and Liverpool against each other. Neither are really falling for this game. I don’t expect both clubs to go head to head or overpay since they each have other strong targets.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd target £32m Chelsea star in stunning summer deal as Red Devils ‘meet’ £13m Mbeumo demands

👉 Mbeumo confusion explained by biggest signings made by clubs ‘pushing the train’ to Champions League

👉 Chelsea ‘particularly enthusiastic’ about signing rival left-back in £38m transfer

Plettenburg now claims that Chelsea are making progress in their bid to land Ekitike after ‘initial contact’ with Frankfurt.

He wrote on X: ‘Chelsea are currently working on a verbal agreement with Hugo #Ekitike! There has already been initial contact with Eintracht Frankfurt. #SGE are still demanding €100 million. It remains open whether Chelsea and Eintracht will reach an agreement. #CFC The next steps are already planned.’

The Blues are also in the market for a new winger after paying £5m to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United after his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

A report on Wednesday suggested they’ve offered West Ham seven players in exchange for Mohammed Kudus, but CaughtOffside claim the Blues have ‘made a £55m bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens’.

Chelsea approached Dortmund in January and although the Bundesliga side weren’t open to his sale at that point, it’s now been decided that the Englishman ‘can leave for the right price.

The report claims Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern-Munich are also keen on the 20-year-old, who got 12 goals and five assists this season, but Chelsea are pushing to sign him in this early transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup.