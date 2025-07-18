Chelsea lead £61m race despite Man Utd ‘meeting’ as Romano reveals Arsenal interest after Gyokeres

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea and Arsenal are ‘attentive’ to RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons as the reason why the Blues have the upper hand in the race is revealed.

Both Premier League clubs have made great strides to improve their attacking options this summer, with Noni Madueke swapping Chelsea for Arsenal, who are also close to completing the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, while the Blues have also secured Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.

But reports suggest they both want to complete one more attacking signing, with both linked with Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, while Chelsea have also approached Aston Villa over the possible addition of Morgan Rogers.

But Romano revealed on Friday that the London pair are also keeping tabs on Simons’ situation, with the Netherlands international looking for a way out of Leipzig after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Romano tweeted: ‘Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs attentive to Xavi Simons situation this summer. He’s prepared to leave Leipzig as revealed since May and Premier League top clubs are informed. No bids or talks yet. Nothing concrete with Barça so far.’

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Manchester United are also in the mix, joining Chelsea in holding ‘meetings with Simon’s entourage to discuss a potential move’, though the Red Devils’ long-awaited but now seemingly imminent signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford likely rules them out of the race.

Bild claim Leipzig have already rejected a €50m [£43m] bid from Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old, which was never likely to be accepted as Simons is valued by Transfermarkt at €70m [£61m].

The report also explains why Chelsea are in the driving seat to sign Simons this summer:

‘Now Xavi and his entourage are becoming more active: According to BILD-Info, the Dutchman – who is getting advice from his brother Faustino Simons (29) – is said to have turned on the brilliantly networked consultant Ali Barat (“Epic Sports”) in England. ‘He acts more like a man in the background, but has shiny wires in the Premier League. In 2023, he was named the best player advisor in Europe after mediating in the 116 million transfer of Moisés Caicedo (23) from Brighton to Chelsea.

Last year he laid wires for BVB star Karim Adeyemi (23) to Chelsea FC and co-owner Beghdad Eghbali. According to BILD-Infos, Barat is now to be present for Xavi at the London club. Exit open!’

Epic Sports also represent Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson and have worked on deals involving ex-Chelsea players Ian Maatsen, Cesare Casadei and Conor Gallagher.