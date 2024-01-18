Chelsea told £73m bid ‘not enough’ by club boss as Premier League trio learn Broja price tag

Chelsea have been told by Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim that their £73m offer for Viktor Gyokeres is “not enough” as the Blues slap a £50m price tag on Armando Broja amid Premier League interest this month.

Sporting signed Gyokeres from Championship side Coventry City for €20million (£17.2million) last summer.

He has hit the ground running in Portugal, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists in 24 appearances this season, putting him among the top 10 market value increases this term.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), the Blues have offered an €80m fixed fee plus €5m in bonuses (£73.1m) to Sporting for their star striker.

The Portuguese giants have ‘rejected’ this bid and have told Mauricio Pochettino’s side to pay Gyokeres’ €100m (£86m) release clause or bog off back to London.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim told his director of football that the reported offer was ‘not enough’ for Gyokeres, and doubts whether Chelsea will be able to meet his €100m release clause in January.

When asked about Chelsea’s offer for Gyokeres, Amorim said on Wednesday: “I don’t know, I didn’t even ask [Hugo] Viana [Sporting’s director of football].

“Obviously I was informed of the news and as soon as they said €85m I thought ‘it’s not enough’.

“In the middle of the season, it will only come out through the clause. As we can’t control that, I feel I’m quite calm because we can’t do anything.

“Obviously we have to see the impact that Viktor has on the team, we would have to change a lot of things, and hence the management’s effort to only let out players that we can’t lose through the clause.

“I just heard the number, I thought it wasn’t enough and I moved on.

“Nowadays, obviously there are clubs that can pay €100m but we can’t control that.

“I’m sure there could be proposals in the summer, I don’t know about this one because I haven’t spoken to Viana yet.

“At this point in January, it seems difficult to me that anyone will reach €100m.”

Chelsea may well be able to though if they receive their asking price for Armando Broja, whom they’ve put up for sale this month.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have reported interest from Wolves, West Ham and Fulham, with The Telegraph claiming the Blues value the Albania international at £50m.

That feels rather steep but it is said that they have based their valuation on what other young Premier League strikers have recently been signed for or valued at.

The £72m Manchester United paid for Rasmus Hojlund and Brighton’s £100m valuation of Evan Ferguson are said to have been big factors in their decision.

READ MORE: Cole Palmer and £103m Man Utd target among top 10 market value increases this season