According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea risk a ‘serious punishment’ as they are ‘edging closer to a points deduction’ on one condition.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that they have ‘opened their books’ to the FA and have been charged with 74 breaches of agent regulations during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

On Thursday, the FA released a statement to confirm that they have ‘charged’ Chelsea.

A statement read: ‘The Football Association has today charged Chelsea FC with breaches of regulations J1 and C2 of the FA Football Agent regulations, regulations A2 and A3 of the FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and regulations A1 and B3 of the FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations.

‘In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC.

‘Conduct that is the subject of the charges ranges from 2009 to 2022 and finality relates to events which occurred between the 2010-11 the 2015-16 playing seasons.

‘Chelsea FC has until 19 September 2025 to respond.’

In response, Chelsea revealed their own statement: ‘Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm that its engagement with The FA concerning matters that were self-reported by the club is now reaching a conclusion.

‘The Club’s ownership group completed its purchase of the club on 30 May 2022. During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules. Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the Club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including The FA.

‘The Club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the Club’s files and historical data. We will continue working collaboratively with The FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible. We wish to place on record our gratitude to The FA for their engagement with the Club on this complex case, the focus of which has been on matters that took place over a decade ago.’

It has also been revealed that Chelsea face three potential punishments for these charges, including a fine, a settlement or a sporting sanction.

Now, Football Insider’s ‘update today’ claims a ‘points deduction is edging closer’ as Chelsea ‘face serious punishment’, but this is dependent on it being ‘proven’ that they ‘have gained a sporting advantage after being charged by the FA’.

