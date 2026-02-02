Manchester United have been told that a deal for Chelsea standout Cole Palmer is incredibly unlikely unless they pay a ‘record’ fee for the Englishman.

Palmer has been heavily linked with a potential return to Manchester via a move to Man Utd in recent weeks, with it reported that he is ‘unsettled’ at Stamford Bridge.

During his time at Chelsea, Palmer has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, and he is certainly their best player.

Therefore, it certainly won’t be easy for Man Utd (or any other club) to sign Palmer, especially because he is under contract with Chelsea until 2033.

Palmer has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, but the Red Devils have been told that a deal is a “non-starter right now”.

This is according to reporter Pete O’Rourke, who has told Football Insider that Chelsea ‘could accept’ Palmer’s exit, but this is dependent on Man Utd making a ‘record’ offer worth around £125m.

“Chelsea don’t want to lose him, he’s under contract until 2033,” O’Rourke informed Football Insider.

“I think to even consider selling him it would probably have to be a record fee for the Premier League, as well, and that’s why I don’t see this deal being done.

“I don’t see Manchester United paying what Chelsea would need for him to be sold, and as I said, I don’t think Chelsea want to sell him either, so it’s a non-starter for me right now.“

Football finance expert Stefan Borson, like the rest of us, is having none of this transfer and has explained why it is “just not going to happen”.

“It’s just not going to happen, is it? Why would Chelsea sell unless they were forced to?” Borson told Football Insider.

“If they are, United are not in a position to do it. United are going through a period of austerity. It’s planned austerity, but they are looking to bring down their overall cost of the wage bill and the investment in the side.

“They’re looking to outperform that spend and Palmer wouldn’t fit within that. Palmer would probably be a British record. It would certainly be close to Isak if it happened, and his wages would be enormous, so I think it’s very unlikely.”

He added: “Why would Chelsea want to sell anyway?

“Clearly, if the player wants to leave, then that’s a different discussion, and that has been some of the hints.

“Apparently, he’s a United fan, so none of these things are impossible over the next four or five years, but I just don’t think it’s anywhere near likely in the next couple.”