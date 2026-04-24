Chelsea are considering the idea of bringing back Napoli head coach Antonio Conte to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues sacked Liam Rosenior earlier this week after taking charge of just 23 matches in all competitions, with Chelsea appointing Calum McFarlane as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Rosenior had initially made a fairly promising start to succeeding Enzo Maresca but Chelsea have now lost their last five Premier League matches and suffered seven defeats in their last eight games in all competitons.

A statement from the club read: ‘Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.

‘On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

‘Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

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‘This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

‘Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

‘As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.’

There have already been multiple names in the mix for the permanent role in the summer with Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard just a couple of the managers linked.

And now Italian website Calciomercato have claimed that Chelsea have come up with a ‘crazy idea’ to bring Conte back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Chelsea are ‘considering bringing back’ Conte, who won the Premier League title with the Blues in 2017, who has a contract at Napoli until the summer of 2027.

Conte is ‘also interested in the role of coach of the Italian national team, but Chelsea are determined to make a move’ for the Juventus legend.

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Former Blues midfielder and current Como head coach Fabregas was asked about links to Chelsea on Friday, he replied: “Nothing to say about that, it’d be stupid to think about that now. I didn’t even saw any quote from our president. I believe I will continue my chapter as Como head coach.”

While Coventry City boss Lampard also addressed rumours he might be tempted to return to Chelsea in a press conference on Friday: “I’ve been there and I never walk to talk too much about managers because of context behind the scenes, I think it’s disrespectful to have a judgement on it, that’s for pundits to have a judgement.

“It’s a difficult patch for sure. We as managers know that in those difficult patches the consequences that can be.

“I think we all have to big enough to understand that. As a football club they’re in a difficult patch, they have a chance to be able to get something out of the season with the FA Cup and the league position if they can make that better.

“But it’s Chelsea’s business. Chelsea are a big part of my life, but at the moment it’s their business and my business is here.”

When asked for a message to worried Coventry fans, Lampard replied: “I’d like to think Coventry fans are just enjoying what we’ve done through this season.

“I think the world of management, a lot of things are out of your control, all you can do is control your work. I have to come and speak to you about rumours, but at the minute I think we should just enjoy where we are.

“It’s been an amazing season, I’m really proud and pleased to be a part of it. I enjoy doing what I’m doing. I can’t control who worries or not, I would say just enjoy this because it’s a special year.”

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