Chelsea ‘add’ £87m striker and Man Utd conqueror to ‘desperate’ Pochettino’s ‘five-man shortlist’

According to reports, Chelsea have identified their ‘five-man striker shortlist’ ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Premier League outfit have spent over £1bn on signings over the past 18 months but they are still lacking in attacking areas.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick against Tottenham but he is still one of the worst finishers in the Premier League.

They have been without Christopher Nkunku this season due to injury and his imminent return will provide a timely boost to Mauricio Pochettino, who is under increasing pressure following two straight defeats against Manchester United and Everton.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea’s priority will be to sign a new striker in January. Earlier this week, it was claimed by The Daily Mail that Pochettino is ‘desperate’ to land a forward next month.

A report from The Evening Standard now claims ‘Chelsea have added Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji to a five-man striker shortlist’. The report explains.

‘Mauricio Pochettino has suggested Chelsea need to spend again to boost their firepower and he wants a targetman-style forward to add height, physicality and goals to his team. ‘Gyokeres, a 6ft 2in Sweden international who has scored 15 goals in 18 matches for Sporting this season after moving to Portugal from Coventry last summer, fits that profile. The 25-year-old has an £87million release clause. ‘Napoli’s 6ft 1in forward Victor Osimhen is also high on the Chelsea wishlist, while they also have interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney who is the same height. ‘Teenager Bardghji, who announced himself when he downed Manchester United in the Champions League in November, is a different profile of player. He is a versatile forward who has been dubbed the ‘Swedish Messi’ and is wanted by most of the top clubs in Europe. ‘Chelsea are also interested in Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa, having had a £23m bid rejected for him on deadline day in the summer.’

MEDIAWATCH: Chelsea players ate just HOURS after Everton defeat like they are normal people!

Regarding Chelsea’s interest in Gyokeres, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that “many clubs are tracking him”.

“In terms of names Chelsea could sign, I’m aware there have been links with Viktor Gyokeres, who has been excellent for Sporting Lisbon this season,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“As far as I understand for the moment it’s just normal scouting activity for one of the most talented strikers around Europe. There’s nothing concrete so far, also because he’s key player for Sporting – but many clubs are tracking him for 2024.”