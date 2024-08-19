‘Chelsea will go into administration and two tiers down’ as Enzo decision astounds

Chelsea losing to Manchester City has not shocked anybody, but some of their decision-making has a huge question mark.

Chelsea will crash and burn

We have a club that is buying and selling at a rate never seen before, churning through coaches like nobody’s business, signed so many $50m+ players but can’t play as a unit, and people (mostly fans) are still making excuses on behalf of the owners, and others reacting as if this is normal business.

Chelsea will go into administration and two tiers down within five years. This level of crazy deserves a lesson that people will remember for decades.

One can hope!

Quahogs Creaks

Does Raheem have a point though?

I know it is always easy to imagine petulant spoiled players throwing the toy out of the pram when they don’t get their way, but in this case, given the ongoing basket-case and clear serial disrespecting of players going on at Chelsea behind closed doors, isn’t it reasonable to give Sterling the benefit of the doubt?

If he has been told that he is a key figure, asked to take on that responsibility, put in a large amount of conditioning all summer to be ready, featured in the pregame materials then left out the squad when match fit (which let’s be clear is as big a slap in face/pointed message as exists in football) can’t he ask what is going on? Can’t his agents put out an anodyne statement saying “Hey, what’s up?”.

It might be triggering a few Football Manager fans out there to here a player publicly express frustration, but if you’ve basically been lied to and you’re going to get frozen out, I think it’s fair you can mildly show displeasure.

Tom, (Plus obviously f**k Chelsea, I hope he makes them pay him every penny) Walthamstow

Enzo as captain? Really?

How can you make a known racist the captain of your club. Chelsea fans and players should be making some noise. Anything else means the taking of knee is performative bullshit, which they should do away with immediately if they are unwilling to deal with actual racists, in fact they have allowed him to be elevated.

WHAT A F***ING DISGRACE

Brendan (Melbourne, Arsenal)

…Anyone else hoping when Fernandez and Haaland were having a discussion that Haaland decked the racist piece of shit?

Love love love Chelsea making a racist their captain and then taking the knee, absolute joke of a club.

Robert Welbourn

…Maybe if they spend another 4 billion and sign another 417 players they’ll be able to string more than 3 passes together.

Very, very funny to see Kovacic score for Man City – probably still Chelsea’s best player and he left a year ago.

Robert Welbourn

…I’ve tired myself self out writing in over the last 2 years talking about how little I feel towards this Chelsea business. I say business because it’s certainly not a club anymore. The word club means so much, Chelsea ain’t that.

I also couldn’t give a damn if Chelsea win against City, or anyone else for that matter. I feel nothing for them.

But they found a way to dig them selves deeper into the cesspit and piss me off yet again. Eno Fernández as captain!? A person who has never shown an ounce of quality, ability or love for the club. The treatment of those players who do is disgraceful. I’d have Chalobah starting any day as captain – watch the video of him scoring his first Chelsea goal and tell me he didn’t love the club back then. Does Fernández ‘bleed blue’?

Oh and he posted himself and his chums singing a racist song to the Internet just a month ago.

Will (Once again, Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly, Hansjörg Wyss, Paul Winstanley, Laurence Stewart and everyone at Clearlake can all f**k off, the shower of c**ts)

Gravenberch just needed time

Being a very vocal, very harsh critic of Ryan Gravenberch during the last campaign is a sign of cluelessness.

No, the improvement will not be due to the comforts of being coached by a Dutchman. We’ve not all of a sudden supplied him with Herrings for the Homesick. We’ve bought a 21 year-old who has been pushed aside at his former team and you (and many other clueless fans) expected him to be Yaya Toure on his first season. He was always going to take a long time to find his feet, but anyone who watched this guy play in Holland would’ve known the talent and potential is huge.

It’s wild to me that so many years of seeing the same thing still confounds our fans. New signings take time, Young new signings take a long time. Even if they’re expensive. Even if they come from a big club. The ones that hit the ground running are the outliers. One of my comforts during this failure to sign Zubimendi has been that he was surely going to seem dreadful for a few months as he was getting used to his new teammates and living away from San Sebastián, and by November some of our more vocal fans would’ve already written him off. The bottom line is simple (and has been forever) – be patient, or be quiet.

Tomer, LFC

Premier League kneejerks

First a comment about Eric, L.A.’s letter.

I reckon Ryan G. was among the most promising young players in the world before Bavaria Munchen signed him , so I told my red men supporting amigo ‘ that’s a good price for a good young player’.

So my very kneejerked reactions to the Prem’s first fixtures:

Ipswich, Wolves & Brighton seem to play the same ‘modern’ type of football.

Liverpool, Citeh and the Gooners are a cut above.

West Ham are no longer my dark horse.

After losing hate figures like Terry, Bates, cap’n Dennis Wise is back in the form of Italian emigré Enzo. And side kick N. Jackson.

I can no longer take the piss out of United as they seem over their post Fergie existential anguish. It only took eleven years . They have 20 league titles y’know? That’s two stars in Italy.

Just a last note on Ederson’s kit ! If it wasn’t a bet among the keeper’s union that he could get mixed race penetration in front of millions then it must be beef curry with rhubarb croutons. Exclamation marks are over used, but, blimey, that has to be a bet right?

Peter, Andalucia

Man Utd still need a CDM

Following Ryan, Bermuda saying his biggest worry is central midfield, I do completely understand and agree with him. If Mainoo or Casemiro aren’t available, who is slotting into that midfield as an anchor in protecting that defence? Eriksen can’t do it, and McTominay keeps more like a second striker now.

Casemiro did look half decent on Friday, and looked to have actually lost some weight too and looked leaner, but on some occasions did look sluggish tracking back but natural I suppose when its only the start of the season and you’re 32 years old. This is why keeping Amrabat may have been a good idea, as he played quite well towards the end of last season, but if United can secure a midfielder such as Ugarte, Bennacer or Ruben Neves, it could make a huge difference towards the end of the season.

It was definitely an encouraging start to the season, not so much the first 15 mins of the game where Fulham did create some good chances and United still looked half asleep, but the last 30 minutes of the second half was very good and they looked intense and created two chances, one of which Bruno should have scored.

Second half was a bit scrappy, but they won in the end and kept a clean sheet. It was certainly better than the 1-0 win against Wolves last season on the opening day of the season where Wolves were the much better team. As for a quick one on Rashford, he is an interesting one, he seems to always be playing at like 70% of his maximum and just seems a bit half arsed at times.

I think given he isn’t as rapid as before, must work on his creativity a bit more, he has to score more than 20 goals this season in all competitions. One thing Ten Hag now has compared to previous seasons, especially with Martial now gone, is attacking options. He has four wingers he can pick from between Rashford, Garnacho, Amad and Sancho, and two strikers in Zirkzee & Hojlund, so there must be an improvement in front of goal, no excuses really.

As for the consistency aspect, and this is where United were so poor last year, I think it’s crucial that United grab at least four wins out of their first six league games. If they can do that, and avoid defeat, I think the standards and self belief as well as quality can hugely improve. Brighton away next will be a tough game, but its a game they can definitely win, and Liverpool at home in the third game week will be an interesting one.

Ten Hag now seems to have a team he has desired, so if he starts making excuses again when things are going a bit south, you have to start questioning his quality and capability as a manager. Top 4 is a minimum this season, but also can’t underestimate the competition from other teams such as Villa & Newcastle. Its a young team, but also a team with a decent level of experience now, I hope United can improve majorly from last season, as it was a disaster apart from the FA Cup run.

Rami, Dubai