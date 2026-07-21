According to reports, Chelsea have now entered ‘advanced talks’ over signing Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix, who is also linked with Arsenal.

Over the weekend, the Blues made a huge statement in the transfer market, having struck a deal with Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers for around £117m.

This could be the biggest transfer of this summer’s window, but Chelsea are not stopping there, with Lacroix looking likely to be their next arrival.

Lacroix featured for France at the World Cup after shining for Crystal Palace during the 2025/26 campaign, and it has been widely reported in recent weeks that he wants a move this summer.

Chelsea, who desperately need to improve their centre-back options, have been heavily linked with Lacroix, and reports on Tuesday morning suggest he could be Stamford Bridge-bound.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Chelsea, Spurs discuss swap deal, Arsenal eye World Cup winner



Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has revealed on his Substack that the Blues are in ‘advanced talks’ over signing Lacroix, and this deal is now ‘expected to accelerate’.

Phillips stated: ‘Chelsea are not just in talks to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace despite some trying to say they’re not, but they are in advanced talks to sign Lacroix from Palace.

‘He’s the top centre back target for Chelsea and for Xabi Alonso, and the deal is expected to accelerate now very soon.’

Fabrizio Romano comments on the likelihood of Arsenal hijacking Chelsea for Maxence Lacroix

And in his latest YouTube video, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Blues are pushing ahead with a move for Lacroix, while a hijack from Arsenal currently seems unlikely.

READ MORE: Arsenal reach decision on hijacking £55m Chelsea transfer after Morgan Rogers signs



Romano explained: “We have to mention Maxence Lacroix because Chelsea remain in absolutely active and concrete talks with Crystal Palace.

“All parties involved are speaking, including the ownership groups and the player’s representatives.

“I am told that reports over the weekend suggesting Arsenal were getting involved are not true at this stage. If Arsenal do enter the race, I will let you know. But at the moment, the player is fully focused on Chelsea. He is open to joining Chelsea and is keen on the move.

“The deal is now in the hands of Chelsea and Crystal Palace as they negotiate the transfer fee and the final price. Maxence Lacroix is a key target for Chelsea, and discussions are continuing as both clubs try to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Chelsea are working hard on this one.”

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