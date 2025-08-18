It has previously been suggested that Xavi Simons to Chelsea is ‘advanced’, but new reports have claimed that this transfer could collapse for two reasons.

Chelsea, unsurprisingly, have been very active in this transfer window as they sit second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe behind Liverpool.

Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Jorerel Hato are among Chelsea’s notable summer additions, but they remain in the market for further additions as they look to bridge the gap to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

It has been suggested that they could look to sign another new centre-back after Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury, while they are also keen on landing Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that the Blues face a difficult “reality” regarding Simons and Garnacho.

Romano revealed: “Xavi Simons wants to go to Chelsea. This is not a mystery. We’ve been saying that for a long time. The reality is that Chelsea need to sell players before signing players like Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.

“We had rumours about Bayern and Manchester City. What I can guarantee you is that since July, Xavi Simons wants to go to Chelsea. He’s waiting for Chelsea. That’s the situation.”

Christopher Nkunku is one player who could fund a move for Simons, though Romano has since revealed that there is currently ‘no agreement’ with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

“The conversation is ongoing between Chelsea and Bayern have been speaking about the situation of Nkunku. There were new contacts today, even on a Sunday,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Chelsea made clear that they only want Nkunku to leave on a permanent transfer. Bayern want a more creative deal.

“At the moment, there’s no agreement. The player remains keen on the move. Nkunku wanted the move in January and is still keen on the move now. Chelsea are very strong on their position.”

Romano added: “Nkunku is a crucial part of the domino for the other major story of the summer for Chelsea, which is Xavi Simons.

“He made clear to all the other clubs interested in him, he wants to go to Chelsea. Bayern are aware of his preference.”

German outlet Kicker have another reason for Chelsea’s struggles to strike an agreement for Simons, as RB Leipzig won’t budge on their £60m asking price and the Blues are currently unwilling to match that valuation.