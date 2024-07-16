Chelsea: ‘Agent’ Cole Palmer sells summer move to the Blues to England teammate

Cole Palmer is trying to get Ollie Watkins to join him at Chelsea

England Euro star Cole Palmer has reportedly been trying to persuade Ollie Watkins to leave Aston Villa and sign for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Palmer and Watkins combined to lay on England’s best goal of the Euros with the Villa and Chelsea stars coming off the bench to change the course of the semi-final against the Dutch.

The two have also struck up a fast friendship and it seems that Palmer has been encouraging Watkins to find his way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are known to be on the hunt for a world-class striker to put them back in contention for major honours.

Palmer is tied to a long-term contract with Chelsea but would love to get the chance to play with Watkins regularly.

Football Insider report: “Sources say Palmer told the 28-year-old that their chemistry could ignite Chelsea to new heights next season if he was to move this summer.

“According to sources, this could be a key situation in turning Watkins’ head regarding this potential transfer.

“The Blues are in the market for an A-list striker this summer, and Football Insider revealed last Saturday that Watkins is firmly on their radar.

“Chelsea are willing to offer Conor Gallagher, who has been a target of Villa’s for some time, as part of the negotiations.”

Watkins is not short on suitors and his reputation only grew through the Euros despite being handed limited minutes during the campaign as he has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea’s Gallagher plus cash offer was revealed over the weekend.

Aston Villa don’t appear inclined to cash in on their star striker as Unai Emery prepares to guide the former European Cup winners in a maiden Champions League campaign next term.

Emery will need to add to his squad for the upcoming campaign already and losing Watkins would be a major blow to their ambitions of another top four finish and a strong Champions League tilt.

Chelsea will play in the UEFA Conference League next season but they will set out to mount a Premier League title challenge powered by a young but rapidly maturing squad.

The Blues will only add players to their squad if they can improve the quality of the starting XI.

Watkins fits the bill of a player who could become a Chelsea fan favourite and slip seamlessly into the starting lineup.