Chelsea and Xabi Alonso have agreed a deal in principle and the Spaniard is now in line to become the club’s next manager after compromises were made on the subject of transfers.

Alonso is the man Chelsea have turned to for the next stage in their project, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of an agreement in principle being struck.

Several ‘structural details’ are still to be ironed out before the deal can be finalised and an announcement made.

Nevertheless, a broad agreement is now in place and there’s a strong will on both sides to wrap up a full agreement with all haste.

Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon. After the showpiece occasion, talks to seal the deal will ramp up and the Blues have set their sights on a speedy appointment.

Alonso had been heavily linked with succeeding Arne Slot at Anfield since the Spaniard was fired by Real Madrid around the turn of the year.

However, despite Liverpool’s painful season, the Reds are sticking by Slot who’ll remain in situ for one more season at least.

That has opened the door for Chelsea to make a play for Alonso, though other candidates were considered.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea held talks with Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner too, but Alonso is the chosen one.

Aiding the appointment is the fact both Alonso and Chelsea are prepared to relax their stances regarding transfers.

Xabi Alonso, Chelsea aligned on transfer policy

TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘We understand Alonso is NOT demanding total control over recruitment or football operations.

‘Instead, the 44-year-old acknowledges Chelsea’s current model has already assembled a hugely talented squad that requires only targeted additions to become genuine Premier League title challengers.

‘Nevertheless, Chelsea are prepared to adjust elements of the existing working structure in order to address remaining concerns and ensure Alonso feels fully supported in the role.

‘There is a growing feeling internally that compromise can be reached quickly.’

Among Alonso’s first orders of business as Chelsea boss will be helping the club to repel growing interest from Barcelona in Joao Pedro.

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The Brazilian has arguably been Chelsea’s player of the season, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

And after determining the cost of signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid is too high, Barca have fixed their gaze on Pedro and made him their priority target.

Furthermore, reports on Friday claimed Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, had flown to London to hold talks with Pedro.

The striker is contracted to Chelsea until 2033 and there’s no release clause in his deal. The Blues don’t have to sell if they don’t want to, and as it stands, there’s zero desire to cash in.

BIG WEEKEND: Chelsea v Man City, West Ham, Igor Thiago, Michael Carrick, Celtic v Hearts